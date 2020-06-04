Toddler Gives Bold Disapproval At Kid's Pizzeria, Netizens Say 'he's Grown Up'

While in the US Chuck E. Cheese tags itself as a place “Where a Kid Can Be a Kid,” a humorous clip of a toddler refusing to eat at the kid's pizzeria and entertainment arcade has attracted various reactions from the grown-ups. Shared on Twitter, the clip was originally shot by the toddler’s mother who captioned it that her baby’s bold refusal to spend time at the Chuck E. and have a bite at the kids' animatronic rat restaurant caught her “off guard”.

With over 367.5k views and nearly 22.5k likes, the footage has triggered laughter in the comments thread as users were hooked to the kid’s bland expression and “the look” he extended at his mother after she made the offer to him for a Chuck E. Cheese treat in excitement. Seemingly, there’s nothing interesting about the “kiddie pizzeria” to him as users pointed out that he has, in fact, “set aside the distractions of his youth and ponders the great mysteries of life at this point.”

“This is a grown man masquerading as a child,” wrote a user, amused. “Ma'am he has a budget meeting at 3 o'clock, he does not have time for Chuck e cheese,” joked the second. “that is definitely a grown-up man "NOO" right there that kid is gonna be something at a young age,” laughed a third.

😂😂😂 — Bohemian Salad ☘️ (@ClassikSalad) June 3, 2020

He doesn’t wanna be where he’s at right now, let alone go to no damn Chuck E Cheese. — Bryan (@500Indy1911) June 3, 2020

Full set of teeth for such a lil baby.. Ma'am, that's a man — A Black Woman 🇿🇦 🇿🇦 (@SneKhumaloSA) June 3, 2020

Don't blame him. Never had a good time at a Charles Edward Cheese. pic.twitter.com/RMieMNcTI5 — Jim O'Rourke (@CoachJimORourke) June 3, 2020

there is a grown man in there, just look at his eyes — Jesse (@PxlCreed) June 3, 2020

This kid has the concerned face of an old person. — Must Love Cats (@MustLoveCats14) June 3, 2020

I think he is kidnapped 😂😂😂 — 🇸🇩 mřɯąŋ 🏖️ (@Mrwan12327) June 3, 2020

Totally feel this; Showbiz Pizza was “was where a kid could be a kid” The chuckster is just an occupying force. — Bigfabac (@bigfabac) June 3, 2020

Mom have you not been watching what's going on in the world right now? Chucky Cheese is nothin!! lol — Canucklehead4Life (@betawave74) June 4, 2020

Not excited about "kid's eatery"

Interestingly, the kid then looks out of the car window engrossed in deep thinking after he has given the epic “disapproval reaction” to his mother. He is attired in complete black clothes with a cute cap, strapped in the car back seat. “Mister is so composed,” points out a lady in the comments. “That kid is gonna be something at a young age LMAO,” agreed another.

