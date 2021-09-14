Finance Company Offers Rs. 95,000 To Watch 13 Horror Movies In 10 Days; Check How To Apply

As a spooky recruitment call, a finance company named Finance Buzz is offering Rs. 95,000 ($1,300) to watch 13 horror movies in 10 days. As per the company press release, it has opened a vacancy for the post of "horror movie heart rate analyst." This is a part of an exercise to analyse if the budget invested in horror movies is effective in delivering estimated results, CNN said in its report.

"In honour of the upcoming spooky season, we at Finance Buzz dying to know whether or not high budget horror movies deliver stronger scares the lower budget ones," Finance Buzz said in its release.

According to the press release by Finance Buzz, they will monitor the heart rate of the candidate through a Fitbit "to know whether or not high-budget horror movies deliver stronger scares than low-budget ones." The company has appealed to interested candidates based in the United States only. Additionally, they also have to be above the age of 18. Take a look at their vacancy announcement:

In honor of #spooky season, FinanceBuzz is #hiring a horror fanatic to watch 13 scary movies.



We'll pay the chosen candidate $1,300 & provide a FitBit to record their heart rate during their movie marathon.



Do you dare to take on this ghostly gig?👻

↓ https://t.co/gO5dIhQ53J — FinanceBuzz.com (@financebuzz) September 13, 2021

As per the press release, the applications will be accepted by the company until September 26, 2021. They have also provided the list of 13 Hollywood horror movies for which the candidate will be paid. "You'll help us discover whether or not movie budget impact just how dread-inducing it can be by wearing a Fitbit to monitor your heart rate while you work your way through the list of 13 movies," Finance Buzz said. Besides the Fitbit, Finance Buzz will also provide a $50 rental cost for all the horror movies. "Along with $1,300 and a $50 gift card to cover rental costs to fund your fright-fest," the release said.

Hollywood's 13 best horror movies

Talking about the watchlist, Finance Buzz has cumulated the 13 best Hollywood horror movies that surely set a chill in the spine. The list includes -

Saw

Amityville Horror

A Quiet Place

A Quiet Place Part 2

Candyman

Insidious

The Blair Witch Project

Sinister

Get Out

The Purge

Halloween (2018)

Paranormal Activity

Annabelle

How to apply for the fright fest to watch 13 horror movies

As mentioned before, applications are due by September 26, 2021, at midnight ET. "The chosen candidate will be selected by October 1, 2021, and contacted via email," the company said. Then they will send out the Fitbit by October 4, 2021 to the new recruit. Thus, will begin the spooky job. First, he/she will have to rank the movies based on the prediction of movie size in reference to their production budgets. Then, from October 9, 2021 until October 18, 2021 the chosen one will have to watch the movies and complete the assignment.

With inputs from Twitter/ @FinanceBuzz

Image: Unsplash (representative)