Firozabad Police To Make COVID-19 Violators Write 'mask Lagaana Hai' 500 Times As Fine

In Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, authorities have come up with an idea to teach violators of health guidelines a lesson. According to reports, police in Firozabad are planning to make violators, particularly those who venture out on streets without a face covering, write 'mask lagaana hai (mask has to be worn)' 500 times. Senior Superintendent of Police Sachindra Patel while talking to the press on July 12 said that his department has planned to teach a lesson to those who are found violating guidelines issued by health authorities.

Patel added that in the class, violators will be made to sit for 3-4 hours and will be asked to write "mask lagaana hai 500 times", where a police official, a doctor, and an official of the district administration will be present. Patel further informed that violators will first be made to watch an educational video showing the importance of a face-covering amid the COVID-19 pandemic and then they will have to write 'mask lagaana hai' 500 times. According to reports, the class will take place at Tilak Inter College in Firozabad district and will be monitored by the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police.

Other Strange incidents

Police in India has long been using strange techniques to teach violators a lesson amid coronavirus crisis. In some states, police officials were seen asking violators to do sit-ups holding their ears like a school kid, while in Tamil Nadu offenders were forcibly locked inside an ambulance with a fake COVID-19 patient to instill fear of the pandemic. In another instance, a restaurant in Madurai is making mask-shaped parottas and corona dosas to spread awareness about the importance of wearing a face mask.

