UK PM Urged To Clarify Government's Stance On Wearing Face Masks In Shops

While the UK PM Boris Johnson said that ministers were looking at ‘stricter’ approach in England, several MPs urged the government to clarify its position on face masks. In a bid to slow the spread of deadly coronavirus, Johnson on July 10 had reportedly said that the officials were looking at ways of making sure that people really do have face coverings in shops. UK PM’s comments were welcomed by shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth and former health secretary Jeremy Hunt.

While Ashworth in a tweet said that ‘strong and clear guidance’ was needed, Hunt reportedly said that he was in ‘favour’ of the change. In a series of tweets, the shadow health secretary urged the government to conclude its review on face masks rapidly. He further also pointed out that face-covering play an important role in places beyond public transport and hospitals. Moreover, Ashworth called on the government to provide faces masks to Leicester residents and other areas which are in ‘local lockdown’.

It’s welcome ministers looking at evidence and international best practice again on face masks.



We urge ministers to conclude this review rapidly to provide the strong and clear guidance needed. https://t.co/0rHxwNfjaB — Jonathan Ashworth (@JonAshworth) July 10, 2020

According to reports, face coverings have been compulsory in shops in Scotland and, on the other hand, people in England are advised to wear a face mask in enclosed public spaces where social distancing is not possible. The England officials have reportedly also made face masks mandatory on public transport and when visiting hospitals. Jeremy Hunt, who also the chairman of Commons Health Select Committee, reportedly even advised people to wear face masks in shops.

Johnson calls for ‘stricter’ measures

While the UK government was initially hesitant about advising people to wear a face mask, PM Boris Johnson recently said that the balance of scientific opinions seems to have shifted in favour of face coverings and the government is keen to follow the advice.

In a Facebook Q&A, Johnson had said that he does think that the officials need to be stricter in insisting people to wear face coverings in confined spaces where they are meeting people they don’t normally meet. He also added that his government is looking at ways to making sure that people really do have face coverings in shops, for instance, where there is a risk of transmission. Johnson’s comments come after the country’s coronavirus cases surged to 290,504. The deadly virus has also claimed nearly 44,883 lives in the nation.

(Image: AP)

