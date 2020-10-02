'Bad Influence': Five Parrots Separated For Encouraging Each Other To Swear At Visitors

People have been long-taught how ‘one bad fish spoils whole pond’ meaning the surroundings of such animal or a bad apple also get ruined. However, a unique incident at a British zoo set a perfect example for the saying, only that it involved five foul-mouthed parrots. The zoo officials decided to separate the filthy-mouthed gray parrots from the rest of the lot after they were seen encouraging other birds to swear, said the keepers as reported by Associated Press.

Billy, Eric, Tyson, Jade and Elsie had joined Lincolnshire Wildlife Centre’s colony of 200 gray parrots in August, but soon exposed their liking for the ‘blue language’. Zoo’s chief executive Steve Nichols even said that they are used to the parrots swearing but “never” had to handle five of them altogether. And since they were found relishing it, the officials had to separate them.

“We are quite used to parrots swearing, but we’ve never had five at the same time,” said the zoo’s chief executive, Steve Nichols. “Most parrots clam up outside, but for some reason these five relish it.”

Visitors found it funny

Even though the keepers were concerned, as per reports, the zoo visitors found the five foul-mouthed parrots hilarious. Nichols reportedly even said that none of the visitors complained and amused people “very highly”. Amid the year filled with COVID-19 pandemic, months-long lockdowns, climate crisis and demonstrations and whatnot, Nichols said that the parrots had brought a smile on people’s faces during a “really hard year”. However, the birds were separated to protect the children, who visit the zoo, from hearing the swears.

“When a parrot tells you to ‘f-— off’ it amuses people very highly,” he said. “It’s brought a big smile to a really hard year.”

(With AP inputs)

