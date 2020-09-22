Parrot Football Practice Video Goes Viral; Netizens Call Brazilian Footballer 'chosen One'

On September 20, Brazilian footballer Bruna Benites took to her social media handle and shared a video, in which a parrot interrupted her practice session as it landed on her head. In the video, a parrot is seen resting on the football player's head while the player waited for the parrot to fly away. Later, a man entered the screen and helped the player. Instagramming the video, Bruna wrote a caption in Portugese.

The English translation of her caption reads, "Taking advantage of what happened today, I, as Mato Grosso do Sul, could not help expressing my feeling of deep sadness for everything that has been happening in the Pantanal. Thousands of animals are losing their lives with the fires and if this continues to happen, scenes (rare) like the one you are seeing in this video, will become impossible to be seen. Let us be aware! Let's take care of our greatest asset, which is nature!". Scroll down to watch the video.

Parrot interrupts football practice:

Within two days, the video garnered more than 37k views on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. The video left many Instagram users amused as they penned their reactions in the comments section. A user called it "a sign of love" while another asserted, "it was beautiful". An Instagram user wrote, "What a bless! Most beautiful thing!", in Portugues. Meanwhile, a section of Instagrammers flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons.

Later in a follow-up Instagram post, the 34-year-old football player revealed that the parrot was a domesticated bird, who lived nearby. The translation of her caption read, "This parrot lives here in an apartment in Granja Comary (Rio de Janeiro) with his human family and is a domesticated animal, who is very well treated by his owners. He is free and that is why he regularly visits our training sessions," she wrote, according to a translation provided by ESPN. "He usually watches from the changing rooms, near the goal, on the crossbar, but yesterday he was able to see things from a different angle."

