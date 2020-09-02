Musical Parrot Chico's Adorable Cover Of Beyonce's 'If I Were A Boy' Wins Fans' Hearts

A video of a parrot singing pop star Beyonce's iconic number, If I Were a Boy has gone viral on social media. The parrot, named Chico, is from the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park. Read on to know more:

Parrot singing Beyoncé’s If I Were A Boy

The video was captioned as, ''Chico sings #Beyoncé classic #lincswildlife''. Chico is a 9-year-old yellow-crowned amazon parrot who has won the hearts of visitors and netizens by singing Beyoncé’s If I Were A Boy. The video of him singing the song at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park went viral after it was uploaded from the park’s official Instagram handle last week.

Fans' reactions to musical parrot singing Beyonce song

One user wrote, "More vids of Chico please" while the others filled their comments with heart and clap emojis. The video has received over 4k likes on Instagram and several comments as people were left delighted by the parrot’s performance. Chico can also sing several other songs including Poker Face by Lady Gaga, Firework by Katy Perry, and You Drive Me Crazy by Gnarls Barkley.

The CEO of Lincolnshire Wildlife Park Steve Nichols, in a conversation with DailyMail.co.uk mentioned that he has been working with these birds for almost 25 years and they still don't fail to amaze him.

One of the regular visitors at the park Graham Gardner said that Chico suddenly starts singing and leaves everybody in awe. He said people can never get enough of him and there is always a line that is waiting to see him perform. He also said that Chico has got a really good voice and like a pop star with his own audience.

Chico was brought to the sanctuary about 18 months ago and has been attracting an audience with his singing skills since then. The video of him singing has also gone viral on Facebook, where it has over 2.53 lakh views and 2.2 k shares.

