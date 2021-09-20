Five-year-old Girl Climbs Wall Effortlessly, Viral Video Leaves Netizens Shocked; Watch

An amazing video of a five-year-old girl is extensively surfacing on social media, where she is seen climbing walls like a spider-man. The video clip has left everyone baffled on social media. Shared by a Twitter page named FunnyOMGVideos, the 55-second clip has become a social media hit, attracting viewers and hilarious reactions.

In the viral video, the little girl is seen effortlessly climbing walls like a spider without using any support. The girl uses her arm and legs to climb the high wall of her bedroom without any protective gear. What is even more amusing in the video is the way the girl celebrates after reaching the top. She happily puts both her legs away from the wall, waving them in the air, and comfortably remains glued to the wall with both her hands. In the last part of the video, she climbs down and takes a jump after reaching halfway.

Spidergirl . wait. Wtf 😬 pic.twitter.com/yT9NTIPYpJ — Ffs OMG Vids 🔥📽 (@Ffs_OMG) September 15, 2021

The shocking act was recorded by a family member who was present there. Meanwhile, in the background, the siblings of the girl are also heard cheering her shocking act and the girl is seen quite happy with her performance. The video has garnered more than 2 lakh views and is circulating on every social media platform. Some were creeped out and some appreciated her skills after watching the video. One said the girl was "Definitely possessed". A second user said, "had she crawled up over the ceiling... trust me to mate... I would have called up an exorcist". "I love that," commented a third person.

Had she crawled up over the celling... trust me mate... I would have called up an exorcist — Crypto India 🇮🇳 (@Vishu84) (@crypto_india84) September 13, 2021

Ghosts in Bollywood movies used to climb like that 😂😂🔥 — Abhishek (@abhisheksutar_) September 18, 2021

However, this is not the first time. In a similar incident, a seven-year-old boy from Kanpur was seen climbing the walls like the Marvel superhero character Spider-Man. The boy was identified as Yasharth Singh Gaur, who claimed that he "got the inspiration to climb walls without support after he watched the movie Spider-Man".

Aaj kal paanv zamin per nahi padte mere pic.twitter.com/4pe4PosdDw — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) September 7, 2020

Image: Twitter/FFS OMG VIDS