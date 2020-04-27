Forget Dalgona Coffee, Flavourful Whipped Milk In The Latest Photogenic Beverage

As people retreat with whip-up worthy potions back in the kitchen during home confinement, a user on Instagram, in a display of new culinary creativity, has discovered a frothy drink that has replaced the dubbed ‘internet’s favourite’ Dalgona coffee. The most searched type of coffee worldwide according to the Google Trends, “Dalgona coffee” piqued the interest of the users across social media amid the pandemic. But recently, a photogenic whipped potion of the ‘strawberry milk’ has popped up online and the internet cannot stop experimenting the blend with non-caffeinated products on the kitchen shelf.

The attractive pink concoction picked up a trend online after the recipe was shared on Instagram. Instantly, people worldwide took to their social media accounts to share the recipe of milk and strawberry Nesquik powder blend. Most even whipped an equally intriguing, healthier, and less sugary drink without the berry Quik such as an Instagram user @munchieslog who uploaded a video along with a detailed recipe. The strawberry milk has gripped the internet users as many have jumped on the wagon to upload cocoa version, Nutella variations, and fruits & nuts dolloping on the milk instead of strawberries, which they said, was arguably healthier and as delicious.

Swap coffee powder with strawberry

In mid-March, the Dalgona coffee, known as "honeycomb" in the US, or the "Dalgona" in South Korea took the internet by storm sparking a global coffee trend that presumably left the non-coffee drinkers isolated. Therefore, the new drink which is a confluence of the Dalgona coffee has become a new hit among the food aficionado owing to its pink foamy appeal. The trendy beverage is said “easier to prepare” by many users who wrote the recipe on social media saying “all one needs to do is swap the coffee powder with strawberry Nesquik or real fruit and it’s as easy.” Indicative of whipping is the key, a food influencer, Valentina Mussi, wrote on her Instagram, “Mix it until your arm is numb and serve over cold or hot milk.”

Strawberry Dalgona: Here’s How You Can Make Pretty Pink Whipped Strawberry Milk https://t.co/TE4vkIP9AC pic.twitter.com/g6wbBRHqpa — KL Foodie (@klfoodie) April 24, 2020

#MidnightSnack...literally. Homemade #dessert #crepe with caramelized banana and a simple fruit medley reduction, topped with more strawberries and fruit, a scoop of #BlueBell ice cream, and almond milk whipped cream.



APPRÉCIEZ ⚜️ BON APPÉTIT#ChefG pic.twitter.com/PGaUnRubsu — Chef Derrill Guidry (@GoFraiche_ChefG) April 26, 2020

