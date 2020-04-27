Nicholas Jonas, commonly known as Nick Jonas, is one of the finest American singers, songwriters and actors today. Nick Jonas began acting in theatre at the age of seven and released his debut single in 2002, that caught the attention of Columbia Records, where Nick Jonas formed a band with his older brothers, Joe and Kevin, known as the Jonas Brothers. It is a known fact that Nick Jonas is very close to his niece Alena. Nick posted an adorable video of his niece giving an ‘audition’ for his show, The Voice. Read ahead to know more-

Nick Jonas posts an adorable video of niece Alena ‘auditioning’ for The Voice

Nick Jonas is very close to both his nieces, especially the six years old Alena Jonas, as she was the first baby in the family. He recently posted an adorable video of her ‘auditioning’ for the reality singing show that he judges, The Voice. The singer captioned the video, “My niece Alena is a star. She wrote this song. Naturally deserving of a four-chair turn. Be sure to tune in to @nbcthevoice tomorrow night for the Road to the Lives show! @johnlegend @kellyclarkson @blakeshelton”.

The Jonas family has three brothers who are extremely tight with each other. Kevin Jonas was the first one among the three brothers to get married. The singer tied the knot with the famous American reality television personality, Danielle Jonas, who is also an actor, and the founder of the jewellery company, Moments. The two got married on 19 December 2009. Today, they are proud parents of two children. Their first daughter, Alena Rose Jonas, was born on February 2, 2014, and their second daughter, Valentina Angelina Jonas, was born on October 27, 2016.

Next to get married was Nick Jonas. The singer tied the knot to the international superstar, Priyanka Chopra. The two got married on December 1, 2018. Recently, the couple celebrated their first year marriage anniversary. Most recently, Joe Jonas also got hitched. The singer got married to the American actor Sophie Turner on May 1, 2019. The Jonas family is a close-knit one, and the brothers, along with their wives seem to get along pretty well.

