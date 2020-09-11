'Big' Alligator Spotted In Florida Storage Shed Turns Out To Be Inflatable Pool Float

Alligator sightings are very common in Florida. Probably this is why a woman made an emergency call to a deputy Sheriff after her husband spotted a reptile in the shed outside their house. After receiving the call, the Sheriff rushed to the house and on arriving at the location, he found out that the crocodile in the shed was actually an inflatable pool float.

Deputy Trexler went to a call about an alligator in a storage shed. He came…he saw…he conquered the beast. He even knocked the wind out of it. Literally. The gator turned out to be a pool floatie. #PCSO#Crikey#TheGatorHunter#TuneInNextTimeWhenHeWrestlesAPoolNoodle pic.twitter.com/5ZXRnG3tBW — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) September 9, 2020

Florida: Alligator turns out to be a pool float

A woman from Florida had detailed 911 after her husband said that he has spotted a big crocodile while he was retrieving boxes outside their Winter Haven apartment. A local news website reported that while speaking at 911 the woman could not tell the exact size of the reptile, however, she described it to be “big”. However, after Deputy Trexler reached the house and conquered the beast, it turned out that the alligator was just a pool float.

Netizens react to the bizarre incident of crocodile

Later on, the Sheriff took to Twitter to share this hilarious incident with netizens. In his tweet, he posted a picture holding the alligator float which people thought to be a real crocodile. So far this tweet has garnered over 450 likes. It seems that the netizens could not control their laughter and also took to the comment section to share their thoughts. "Good Morning laughter is contagious" read one of the many comments on the viral tweet.

