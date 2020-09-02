Giant Alligator Strolls Away Embarassed After Failing To 'catch Food', Netizens Sympathise

Christopher Gilette, a wildlife biologist shared a video on August 28. In the video, Gilette is trying to feed a giant alligator a piece of chicken. The wildlife biologist can be seen dangling the piece of chicken in front of a giant alligator and when he throws the piece, the alligator could not grab it and with a sad mood, the alligator moves back to the nearby water body.

While uploading the video on his Instagram account, Gilette wrote, “How cute is Seven fumbling the chicken and getting embarrassed! He’s so adorable, @gabbynikolle and I were feeding him and trying to make a cool impressive video with the big gator, and instead, it became an adorable one.”

The video was posted four days ago and the current video has got more than 130,000 views and the comment box is garnered with tons of comment. “Aww how cute! He’s like ‘I’m outta here!’” says an Instagram user. “Of course, he’s sad now. There’s sand on that chicken,” writes another. “Fine, I don’t want, bye,” comments a third.

Giant Alligator Steals Ball

Footage of an alligator eating the golfer’s ball has triggered laughter on the internet. In the rare 12 seconds clip, an extensive sized alligator not only consumed the golf ball at the Louisiana course but shortly, teased the player flashing the white ball, with its mouth wide open. The golfing reptile was shot on camera at the Idlewild Course in Patterson. Theo Shantonas uploaded the footage of the alligator catching the shot between its sharp-edged teeth, halfway, for consumption. Although, the giant green creature didn’t swallow the ball.

While the alligator participation in Golf at the course isn’t particularly a rare sight, the internet asked the player to “tap” the alligator in. One other user thought that the “Gator is being quite cheeky, really. Almost like he’s saying “you mean this ball? Here, come & get it.” Another suggested asking the course marshal if it “counts as a stroke penalty”. “Correction: it is NOT the golfer's ball any longer,” said the third, while the fourth reminded, “This is the part where you tip your cap and slowly back away.” One other retorted, “Nah, I’ll take the penalty.”

