Giant Alligator Steals Ball From Louisiana Golf Course, Netizens Stunned | Watch

A footage of an alligator eating the golfer’s ball has triggered laughter on the internet. In the rare 12 seconds clip, an extensive sized alligator not only consumed the golf ball at the Louisiana course but shortly, teased the player flashing the white ball, with its mouth wide open. The golfing reptile was shot on camera at the Idlewild Course in Patterson. Theo Shantonas uploaded the footage of the alligator catching the shot between its sharp-edged teeth, halfway, for consumption. Although, the giant green creature didn’t swallow the ball.

While the alligator participation in Golf at the course isn’t particularly a rare sight, the internet asked the player to “tap” the alligator in. One other user thought that the “Gator is being quite cheeky, really. Almost like he’s saying “you mean this ball? Here, come & get it.” Another suggested asking the course marshal if it “counts as a stroke penalty”. “Correction: it is NOT the golfer's ball any longer,” said the third, while the fourth reminded, “This is the part where you tip your cap and slowly back away.” One other retorted, “Nah, I’ll take the penalty.”

You taking the shot? 😏 pic.twitter.com/TaUsspCRUH — Theo Shantonas (@TheoShantonas) August 20, 2020

As per the golfers, the monster “showed up out of nowhere” and consumed the shot, reports confirmed the players as saying. The team even debated “playing it where it lies”. One player suggested since the gator caught the ball, they must apply the penalty of one stroke.

Come get your ball. — The Keeper (@TheKeeper2016) August 20, 2020

that is a cheeky croc — Scotland The Brave ..Q (@Scotlandbrave3) August 20, 2020

He took Chubs' hand! @TheCarlWeathers @AdamSandler — My Name Is Not Actually Tom (@TomPellvis) August 20, 2020

😂😂 — Wyn Slater (@slater_wyn) August 20, 2020

"take it" — Cristian Carneiro 🏴 (@piratahostil) August 20, 2020

Where’s my pitching wedge? — eric (@taylor2_eric) August 20, 2020

I think you may need a 5 iron — REM (@rubicon524) August 20, 2020

Yaaaaaaaa NO! — Alan Waumsley (@Stokemaster1) August 20, 2020

I mean...play the ball where it lies, right? — LiketheHurricane (@CELPbytheSea) August 22, 2020

Chubbs sez you better think twice about playing that one! — Liberal (within reason) Len (@proudliberal5) August 21, 2020

Fox steals ball and scampers away

The sight of the “cheeky” animals not minding their own business at the golf course is not new. Only a day earlier, a fox at the Springfield Country Club in Pennsylvania stole a chipper’s approach shot as the ball came to a halt on the green. The fox was strategically positioned on the field and wasn’t playing on any team. The cunning fox stole the ball and scampered away. In a Facebook video, the course said, "If your ball has mysteriously disappeared over the past month, we think we know why.”

