Food Delivery Robots Launched By Yandex To Help People Run Daily Errands

Russian Internet giant Yandex has come up with its new innovation of delivery robots to ensure customers get served with the perfect hot meals. All the customer has to do is choose delivery by one of the robots in the Yandex.Eats app. The rover will pick up their order from the restaurant and take it to the specified location. The users also have an option of tracking the location of the rover and the status of their order.

Special robot for making deliveries

To receive the order, the customers need to unlock the rover from their smartphone and lift the top. According to the reports by The Medium, Dmitry Polishchuk, CEO of the Yandex Self-Driving Group said that they have seen an increase in the demand of delivery services over the last few years. He added that these rovers can deliver restaurant meals, groceries, orders from online stores and will slowly but steadily become a normal part of city life.

Apart from Moscow, the rovers roam around the streets of Innopolis. Reports by the Medium suggest that Innopolis has hired Yandex.Rover to help people in running their daily errands. The company took to its official YouTube handle as they shared a video of the rover.

In the caption they wrote, "We are happy to announce a new application of our self-driving technology. Now customers who order restaurant food in the Yandex.Eats app in Russian cities of Moscow and Innopolis can select driverless delivery from these restaurants. Their orders will be delivered by the Yandex.Rover delivery robot. Watch Yandex.Rover roaming the streets of Innopolis to deliver orders to the citizens".

