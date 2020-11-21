'Lighthouse Keeper & Robot Butler': Zuckerberg & Dorsey's Contrasting Looks Trigger Memes

The contrasting appearances of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey during the US Senate hearing earlier this week have triggered a meme fest on social media with internet users talking about who “they look like”. While Dorsey dawned his well-grown beard on November 17, Zuckerberg appeared with a clean-cut as the United States Senator grilled the social media chiefs for their content regulation policies. The hearing took place through video conference with the Senate Judiciary Committee live-streaming it to the general public.

The viewers were swift enough to note the drastic difference between both the chief executives and started comparing the two with different fictional characters, fruits and even ‘moods’. For instance, one internet user said that Zuckerberg and Dorsey look like they are promoting memberships to entirely different ‘cults’ and are looking for immediate approval. Not only comparison, some netizens even mocked Zuckerberg’s ‘all-time nervous’ appearance. Here are some of the memes:

This Senate hearing looks like the tale of a marooned lighthouse keeper and the robot butler he built to stave off loneliness. pic.twitter.com/7Mbvmyk19l — Philip Michaels (@PhilipMichaels) November 18, 2020

Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg look like they’re offering membership into competing cults and need an answer from you now. pic.twitter.com/egv90dqLzS — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) November 18, 2020

Interviewing magicians for your son’s bar mitzvah on zoom. pic.twitter.com/aDGb8NUO3A — Bryan Paulk (@thebryanpaulk) November 18, 2020

This looks like one of those Spanish art restorations. pic.twitter.com/ghsjnzZZFL — Andrew Ervin (@Andrew_Ervin) November 18, 2020

Why does this look like the beginning of a buddy cop movie where a man stranded on an island teams up with a wax sculpture to solve crimes pic.twitter.com/gpBDrCN67V — Zak Kukoff (@zck) November 18, 2020

Jack Dorsey looks like Grigori Rasputin who is tasked with curing Zuckerberg's hemophilia. https://t.co/4otH9LA4Ak — J. Kenji López-Main (@GKBesterfriend) November 18, 2020

mark zuckerberg looks like the main character in a Pixar movie about a pencil who got to trade places with a human for a day https://t.co/3BhmnsWfBc — ً (@justseekheIp) November 18, 2020

The world’s first zoom ventriloquism act pic.twitter.com/ewF2DmV3qx — Neeraj K. Agrawal (@NeerajKA) November 18, 2020

Facebook, Twitter CEOs oppose changes of US govt

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on November 18 agreed to introduce an amendment to the controversial Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, they, however, rejected any changes on the platform that will allow the US government to moderate the content after they grilled by US Senators for the handling of US Election 2020.

From Republican Senator accusing the platforms of using the “power to run amok” to Democrats questioning if Twitter’s measures of flagging US President Donald Trump’s posts ‘disputed’ had gone far enough, the chief executives of the social media websites were prompted to defend its policies.

According to an NPR report, the tech CEOs upset the senators when they vehemently refused to make imminent changes to the regulatory model of their business. Communications Decency Act (CDA) prohibits the provider or user of an interactive computer service to be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.

