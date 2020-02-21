Forest Officer's Informative Clip On Lion's Mane Leaves Netizens Intriqued

An informative video posted by Indian forest services officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter about Lion’s manes has intrigued the internet. A 36-second clip shows a lion seated in a grassland and flaunting his majestic manes as Susanta explains why manes are a defining feature for a male lion.

Susanta wrote in the caption that the lion’s manes are all about attracting the females and interestingly neutered male lions shred their manes entirely. He further adds, “God’s amazing way”. A lion’s manes can essentially safeguard the majestic creature against the attacks by other fellow lions in case of a deadly battle over territory, as the hair around the lion’s neck can protect him from being hurt on the sensitive areas.

Manes also maintain lion's body temperature

According to reports, biologists claim that the bushy fringe of a male lion is more than just to attract female attraction or defending a territory. The long mane also helps maintain the body temperature as it helps keep the area around the neck cool.

The users online were delighted to learn the interesting facts about the king of the jungle and left exhilarated responses on the forest officer’s tweet. The tweet is being widely shared. Check out some of the engaging reactions on the forest officer’s informative clip here.

