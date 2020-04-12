The Debate
Forester Shares Video Of ‘coalition’ Of Cheetahs, Netizens Call It 'remarkable'

What’s Viral

As cheetahs are an extinct species and authorities are trying to reintroduce it to the Indian land, a forester shared a video of the wild cats.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Forester

As cheetahs are an extinct species and the authorities are trying to reintroduce it to the Indian land, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, Susanta Nanda, recently took to Twitter to share a video of the wild cats. On April 12, Nanda shared the video of a ‘coalition’ of cheetahs with a caption, “Waiting for visa to India”. In the caption, he further went on the explain how the ‘coalition’ of cheetahs is formed when they plan to defend their territory. 

READ: Kenyan Wildlife Keepers Spot A Rare Hybrid Of Zebra And Donkey

'Remarkable'

While the video has been viewed more than 5,000 times, several netizens also asked the IFS officer if India is going to see the magnificent creature in the near future. In the comment section, Nanda also replied saying that bringing the cheetahs to Indian land had a lot of legal and diplomatic hurdles, however, it is under ‘active consideration’. One Twitter user also called the ‘coalition’ of cheetah ‘remarkable’. Another user also went on to explain how the animal is not suitable or India. 

READ: 'Stay At Home' Comic Strip Adaptation Of Shakespeare's Tragedies Has netizens Laughing

READ: 3 Ants Puzzle Picture Joke: Does This Puzzle Have A Solution?

READ: 'Incredible': YouTuber Creates Skiing Experience Indoors Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
