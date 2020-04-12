Forester Shares Video Of ‘coalition’ Of Cheetahs, Netizens Call It 'remarkable'

As cheetahs are an extinct species and the authorities are trying to reintroduce it to the Indian land, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, Susanta Nanda, recently took to Twitter to share a video of the wild cats. On April 12, Nanda shared the video of a ‘coalition’ of cheetahs with a caption, “Waiting for visa to India”. In the caption, he further went on the explain how the ‘coalition’ of cheetahs is formed when they plan to defend their territory.

Waiting for Visa to India😊



A group of cheetah is called coalition. Formed to defend their territory against the males of other coalition.



Female cheetahs on the other hand are solitary animals..... pic.twitter.com/H2Q09odfXG — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 12, 2020

'Remarkable'

While the video has been viewed more than 5,000 times, several netizens also asked the IFS officer if India is going to see the magnificent creature in the near future. In the comment section, Nanda also replied saying that bringing the cheetahs to Indian land had a lot of legal and diplomatic hurdles, however, it is under ‘active consideration’. One Twitter user also called the ‘coalition’ of cheetah ‘remarkable’. Another user also went on to explain how the animal is not suitable or India.

Very interesting information .

We have never seen Cheetah's hunt as a pack.......er, sorry,....a coalition - your explanation makes it clear as to why .

Any news about the translocation of one of the four African Cheetah's to Indian plains, to replace the extinct sub-species ? — Shyam Prasad Rao (@ShyamPrasadRao1) April 12, 2020

Just remarkable! — Kaustubh Mazumdar (@kausmazum) April 12, 2020

Looking forward eagerly. Such beautiful and sleek life form. Watching a cheetah in a hunting run in slomo is a treat for the eyes. The way they hold their heads steady, aprint forward, use the tail... everything is so amazing and perfect. — As the Crow Cries (@iCrowCries) April 12, 2020

Their visa is pending and under consideration since a decade, do we see some chance of landing of this magnificent and ferocious animal on Indian soil in near future?

They existed in British India & got extinct largely because of hunting. @pradeepifsmp — Dr Abdul Qayum, IFS (@drqayumiitk) April 12, 2020

It is under active consideration now😊

It ran into diplomatic & legal hurdles. The decks have finally been cleared. There are many challenges in introducing them. It’s a long process & will be fraught with issues at each stage. Hope we will succeed some day. — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 12, 2020

The main cause of extinction of cheetah is destruction of grassland ecosystem (its habitat) followed by its hunting. Grasslands suffered:-

1.Largescale conversion into Agri. Farmland

2.Heavy encroachment.

Till today, We don't have suitable habitat, We must first focus on it. — Pradeep Mishra IFS (@pradeepifsmp) April 12, 2020

We should. We want them to be in India. But we have to protect them and give enough space. — Tzar Khatri (@tzarkhatri) April 12, 2020

