3 Ants Puzzle Picture Joke: Does This Puzzle Have A Solution?

Confined inside their respective homes due to the coronavirus crisis, people are constantly looking for ways and means in order to spend their time. A huge chunk of the population all around the world are practising social distancing and are thus staying in their homes. People have been using that time to push forward some puzzles. It is one of the biggest trends that has come up since the time the lockdown has started. Whatsapp has become a hub of puzzles, brainstormers, brain-teasers and also questions on Bollywood, Hollywood, and songs.

3 ants puzzle solution

There have been many puzzles that have been sent around on the internet. People spend their time solving these puzzles and then send them forward to their friends and family to have fun and entertain themselves. But it seems that there are some who aim to pull the legs of all the people who are solving these quizzes.

The puzzle above shows a group of ants with three equations. The first two ant equations show some values added with some ants. The last equation shows two large mounds on ants and it asks to find the answer. This puzzle was made as a joke an intention to make fun of the puzzles that have been making circles on the internet.

The puzzle does not have any kind of answer. It is made as a parody on social media. There are also many jokes in the same way that are being shared on the internet. They are made to confuse people and also have some light-hearted fun with their friends and family.

