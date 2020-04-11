'Incredible': YouTuber Creates Skiing Experience Indoors Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, while major countries are under lockdown making people confined to their homes, a short video has been making several rounds on the internet where a man created skiing experience indoors. According to the video caption, creator Philipp Klein Herrero had to postpone his skiing trip with his family due to lockdown and other travel restrictions imposed by governments to curb the pandemic. Therefore, since Herrero family’s “big adventure of the year” stood cancelled, he created a 57-second stop-motion video showing him freeriding.

The caption read, “Just before the current health situation locked us in, I was about to go Freeriding with my family. It was supposed to be the big adventure of the year, the one I had been eagerly awaiting for a year.”

“Therefore, the lockdown had me thinking about skiing the whole time, so I started to think how I could ski without leaving my living room,” he added.

‘Incredible’

The video posted last week has since then garnered over six lakh views and thousands of comments. Most internet users were seen calling the work as “incredible” or amazing”. Since Herrero’s video, according to a netizen, there have been many other YouTubers who took the concept of stop motion videos to create content while staying at home and practising social distancing.

One internet user wrote, “This is amazing! UnfournatIey I've seen of a ton of people posting this without credit or link to your page. But great work!” Another said, “Incredible! This is not only going to be one of the ski films made during isolation but one of the best of the year.” One of the netizens asked, “I’m really curious how many frames a second is there?”

Meanwhile, after originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 103,846 lives worldwide as of April 11. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 1,715,971 people. Out of the total infections, 388,934 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

