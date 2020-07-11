From Ajay Devgn's Film To ICSE Results Fan Debate, Here Are The Top Memes Of The Week

Ever since the lockdown was imposed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, meme culture is at an all-time-high on social media. Content creators have been creating rib-tickling memes and videos on social media with respect to the events, which have unfolded in recent times to beat the boredom, which lockdown brings handy. Here are the top five memes of the week, which has stirred a storm on social media platforms.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's 'Haqeeqat' And Other Memorable Films With Johny Lever; See List Here

Ajay Devgn beats Akshay Kumar

Recently, Ajay Devgn announced a film on the recent Galwan Clash, which claimed the lives of 20 Army personnel at the LAC border in a violent skirmish with the PLA troops. Soon after the news broke out, the film announcement became a talking point on Twitter, as fans mocked how Ajay Devgn 'cheated' actor Akshay Kumar, who is known for working in films which are related to national importance. Take a look:

When you successfully announced a patriotic film before Akshay Kumar....#AjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/kfJ4CK0dou — Vishal (@vishal_saini_vs) July 4, 2020

#AjayDevgn to make a film on the sacrifice of the bravehearts in Galwan valley clash.



Meanwhile Akshay kumar: pic.twitter.com/s5qSz7qS4I — H I M A N S H U 💥 (@broken_kundan_) July 4, 2020

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's 'Ek Hi Raasta', Other Films With Actor Saeed Jaffrey

Kenny Sebastian memes

Standup comedian Kenny Sebastian raged a storm on the internet, after several screenshots of the comedian went viral, which shows the star cussing and abusing. However, in the light of the events, Kenny Sebastian issued a clarification on Twitter on the issue, rubbishing the rumours, which later spared off a meme fest:

#KennySebastianGetPregnant

People who just saw this on trending: pic.twitter.com/Aka1200zWW — Nandika Parmar (@ParmarNandika) July 9, 2020

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's 'Haqeeqat' And Other Memorable Films With Johny Lever; See List Here

Komolika memes:

Recently, actor Urvashi Dholakia celebrated her birthday on July 9 and her fans took to their social media handles to wish the star, by sharing memes. Many memes of Urvashi's iconic television character, Komolika were seen on Twitter. Take a look:

To the woman who charmed us all with her glamorous looks and performance. Wishing our most favourite character Komolika a very happy birthday from entire team at Balaji Telefilms!

.@ektarkapoor #ShobhaKapoor @ChloeJFerns @Urvashi9 #BalajiTelefilms pic.twitter.com/JUMWg25lgP — Balaji Telefilms (@BTL_Balaji) July 9, 2020

ICSE results out memes:

Recently, the results of the students who had appeared for the ICSE examinations this year, were announced. Soon after the announcement, students took to their social media handles to share memes and stated how their friends and families are reacting to their results. Take a look:

#ICSEResult

All relatives calling again and gain for results



Indian Parents: pic.twitter.com/rrd4qGeU0q — Mr.Sarcastic (@MrKavi_dev) July 10, 2020

CarryMinati memes:

Recently, YouTuber CarryMinati shared several memes on social media after he roasted Youtube in his recent roast video. CarryMinati slammed the OTT giant for removing his videos for 'hypocritical' issues. Take a look at the memes:

#carryminati roasts YouTube on youtube !



meanwhile Youtube be like - pic.twitter.com/fSoXckQhXZ — THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) July 10, 2020

Carry uploads another roast

Meanwhile his fans:#carryminati pic.twitter.com/gpL9w6Y9sN — Meme Fiction (@MemeLynnC) July 10, 2020

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's 'Ek Hi Raasta', Other Films With Actor Saeed Jaffrey

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.