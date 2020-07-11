From Ajay Devgn's Film To ICSE Results Fan Debate, Here Are The Top Memes Of The Week

Quick links:
Ever since the lockdown was imposed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, meme culture is at an all-time-high on social media. Content creators have been creating rib-tickling memes and videos on social media with respect to the events, which have unfolded in recent times to beat the boredom, which lockdown brings handy. Here are the top five memes of the week, which has stirred a storm on social media platforms.
Recently, Ajay Devgn announced a film on the recent Galwan Clash, which claimed the lives of 20 Army personnel at the LAC border in a violent skirmish with the PLA troops. Soon after the news broke out, the film announcement became a talking point on Twitter, as fans mocked how Ajay Devgn 'cheated' actor Akshay Kumar, who is known for working in films which are related to national importance. Take a look:
#AjayDevgn making a Film on #GalwanValley Clash*— Mohit (@used_less_guy__) July 4, 2020
Le Akshay Kumar : pic.twitter.com/pvpNXvwbrK
When you successfully announced a patriotic film before Akshay Kumar....#AjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/kfJ4CK0dou— Vishal (@vishal_saini_vs) July 4, 2020
#AjayDevgn to make a film on the sacrifice of the bravehearts in Galwan valley clash.— H I M A N S H U 💥 (@broken_kundan_) July 4, 2020
Meanwhile Akshay kumar: pic.twitter.com/s5qSz7qS4I
Standup comedian Kenny Sebastian raged a storm on the internet, after several screenshots of the comedian went viral, which shows the star cussing and abusing. However, in the light of the events, Kenny Sebastian issued a clarification on Twitter on the issue, rubbishing the rumours, which later spared off a meme fest:
#KennySebastianGetPregnant— Nandika Parmar (@ParmarNandika) July 9, 2020
People who just saw this on trending: pic.twitter.com/Aka1200zWW
#KennySebastianGetPregnant— Uddeshya Kumar (@ud998) July 9, 2020
Not frightened 🤷♂️🤣 pic.twitter.com/dMm6zmbbvN
Recently, actor Urvashi Dholakia celebrated her birthday on July 9 and her fans took to their social media handles to wish the star, by sharing memes. Many memes of Urvashi's iconic television character, Komolika were seen on Twitter. Take a look:
Happy Birthday @Urvashi9 🥳 #UrvashiDholakia 👑 wishing you good health and abundance pic.twitter.com/SqHBTWatow— Abhishek Bhalerao (@Mumbaiactor1) July 9, 2020
To the woman who charmed us all with her glamorous looks and performance. Wishing our most favourite character Komolika a very happy birthday from entire team at Balaji Telefilms!— Balaji Telefilms (@BTL_Balaji) July 9, 2020
.@ektarkapoor #ShobhaKapoor @ChloeJFerns @Urvashi9 #BalajiTelefilms pic.twitter.com/JUMWg25lgP
Recently, the results of the students who had appeared for the ICSE examinations this year, were announced. Soon after the announcement, students took to their social media handles to share memes and stated how their friends and families are reacting to their results. Take a look:
#ICSEResult shows 99.34 % students passed— Divyanshu Bhardwaj (@DivyanshuB10) July 10, 2020
Le backbenchers : pic.twitter.com/rQnY4Vd1uK
#ICSEResult declared— Yashi Goel (@monsterous__me) July 10, 2020
Le students * pic.twitter.com/7XGjFOomag
#ICSEResult— Mr.Sarcastic (@MrKavi_dev) July 10, 2020
All relatives calling again and gain for results
Indian Parents: pic.twitter.com/rrd4qGeU0q
Recently, YouTuber CarryMinati shared several memes on social media after he roasted Youtube in his recent roast video. CarryMinati slammed the OTT giant for removing his videos for 'hypocritical' issues. Take a look at the memes:
#carryminati roasts YouTube on youtube !— THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) July 10, 2020
meanwhile Youtube be like - pic.twitter.com/fSoXckQhXZ
Carry uploads another roast— Meme Fiction (@MemeLynnC) July 10, 2020
Meanwhile his fans:#carryminati pic.twitter.com/gpL9w6Y9sN
