Ajay Devgn's 'Ek Hi Raasta', Other Films With Actor Saeed Jaffrey

Ajay Devgn has been a part of a wide range of films and the actor has time and again delivered several stellar performances throughout his acting career. Some of the most memorable performances of Ajay Devgn came in movies like Zakhm, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Phool Aur Kaante, Deewangee, Khakee, among many others. The actor is also known for his memorable collaborations with other iconic costars. Saeed Jaffrey remains to be one of the actors whose works with Ajay Devgn is widely regarded. With all that said now, here are some of Ajay Devgn's movies with Saeed Jaffrey:

Ajay Devgn's movies with Saeed Jaffrey

Ek Hi Raasta

Ek Hi Raasta is directed by Deepak Bahry and produced by Chander Sadanah. The film released in the year 1993 features Ajay Devgn, Raveena Tandon, Raza Murad, and Saeed Jaffrey in lead roles. The movie marked the first collaboration between Ajay Devgn and Saeed Jaffrey. Ajay Devgn plays the role of Karan Singh and Saeed Jaffrey plays the role of Colonel Choudhry in the film. The film revolves around an army officer named Vikram and depicts how he works with Kubla, who is a terrorist and provides the terrorist with the necessary information about the army officers. However, while carrying out such activities, the officer assassinates a colleague and later blames a soldier.

Dilwale

Dilwale is helmed by Harry Baweja and produced by Paramjeet Baweja. The film released in the year 1994 features Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon in lead roles. Saeed Jaffrey also plays a key role in the movie. The movie marked the second and last collaboration between Ajay Devgn and Saeed Jaffrey to date. Ajay Devgn can be seen playing the role of Arun Saxena while Saeed Jaffrey essays the role of Police Commissioner Suryaveer Jaisingh. Suniel Shetty plays the role of Inspector Vikram Singh in the film.

The movie featuring Ajay Devgn and Saeed Jaffrey went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Suniel Shetty who plays the lead role in the movie went on to bag nomination for Filmfare Award. There were several attributes that grabbed the attention of the audience. However, the songs from the movie were a major highlight. Some of the most memorable songs from the movie are Kitna Haseen Chahra, Jo Tumhe Chahe, and others.

Jaan

Directed by Raj Kanwar and produced by Ashok Ghai, the 1996 film features Ajay Devgn, Amrish Puri, Twinkle Khanna, Shakti Kapoor and Suresh Oberoi in key roles. Ajay Devgn plays the role of Karan in the movie. The film also features Saeed Jaffrey playing the role of Roshanlalji. The film was declared a superhit at the box-office. The songs of the movie also garnered widespread attention. Some of the popular numbers from the film are Jaan O Meri Jaan and Hum Aise Karenge Pyar.

