Ajay Devgn's 'Haqeeqat' And Other Memorable Films With Johny Lever; See List Here

Ajay Devgn has delivered several memorable performances throughout his acting career. Some of his most acclaimed performances came in movies like Zakhm, Company, Deewangee, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Khakee, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Omkara, Singham, and Drishyam.

He is also known for his works with various other iconic actors from the industry. Johny Lever is one such actor whose works with Ajay Devgn is widely noted. With all that said now, here are some of Ajay Devgn's movies with Johny Lever. Read on:

Ajay Devgn's movies with Johny Lever

Raju Chacha

Raju Chacha, released in the year 2000, is helmed by Anil Devgn and produced by Ajay Devgn. The action film features Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The film also features Johny Lever in the key role of Jaddu. The movie marked Ajay Devgn's very first attempt to become a producer of a film. The movie grabbed attention for its special effects, direction, and the soundtrack.

Total Dhamaal

Helmed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Esha Gupta, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra and Johny Lever in the lead roles. The film also features Sonakshi Sinha in a song titled Mungda. The 2019 movie featuring Ajay Devgn and Johny Lever went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Check out the trailer:

Golmaal Again

Directed by one of the most popular directors, Rohit Shetty, and co-produced by Shetty along with Sangeeta Ahir, Golmaal Again released in the year 2017. The supernatural action comedy film features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Johny Lever, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh in major roles. The fourth instalment of the Golmaal franchise featuring Ajay Devgn and Johny Lever went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Golmaal 3

The third instalment of the Golmaal franchise is directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Dhillin Mehta. The 2010 action-comedy film features Ajay Devgn, Mithun Chakraborty, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kareena Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, and Kunal Khemu in key roles.

The film also features Johnny Lever playing the role of Pappi. The movie, which went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year, also bagged several awards and accolades. Johny Lever, as well as Ajay Devgn, earned awards and accolades for their performances in the movie.

Haqeeqat

This movie is helmed by Kuku Kohli and features Ajay Devgn and Tabu in key roles. Johny Lever also plays a key role as Tony in the movie. The movie went on to become a commercial success at the box-office. The film was widely noted for its soundtrack.

