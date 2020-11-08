Fun Dance Video On How Family Members Dance Leave Netizens In Splits; Watch

A recently shared video shows how different family members dance to the same song. Shared on Instagram by a user called, ‘Dancing toes 2.0’, the video features a girl replicating the dance moves of various members of a family. Shot on the music of Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi’s Naach Meri Raani, the clip is being widely circulated across social media platforms.

In the little over a minute video, dancing moves of various family members are depicted which includes “enthu relatives” to grandfather ,“sibling who knows dancing”, “savage sister”. "grandmother", “cute infect in the house" to many others. With grandfather just swinging to the enthu relative dancing his heart out, the video perfectly sums up the reality of family dancing.

'Grandma steals the show'

The video, since being shared on November 2, has collected over 14,900 likes and various reactions. “So relatable,” shared an Instagram user. “Grandma steals the show for sure,” posted another. “Mom is just superb,” reacted a third. “I have seen this on a loop... loved this,” commented a fourth.

In a similar story, a video clip which features a man acing a dance move on CYR wheels has surfaced. Shared on Instagram reels by Akash Shivdarshan Singh, who goes by the name of ‘wassupakash’ on the platform, the short clip features him performing a dance move on a CYR wheel while continuously rotating. Shared earlier this week, the video has now been viewed by 614216 people, all of whom have been left awestruck.

