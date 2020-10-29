Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Team Celebrates 3000 Episodes On 'India’s Best Dancer'

The popular dance-based reality show, India’s Best Dancer, in the coming weekend, is going to extend a warm welcome to the entire cast of SAB TV's most popular comedy-drama show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC). The weekend will mark the special edition as the TMKOC family entertainer completes 3000 episodes. The show will host the celebration with the cast of TMKOC, as the contestants along with choreographers dedicate their performances to the various popular characters of the comedy-show. Recently, the BTS stills which are shared by various actors on their social media handles are going rounds on the internet and it seems like the actors are going to have some fun moments with contestants and judges.

TMKOC team celebrates 3000 episodes on India’s Best Dancer

Members of the Gokuldhaam Society family including Jethalal, Champaklal Gada, Sodhi, Iyer, Babita, Taarak Mehta, Abdul, and the Tapu Sena, along with the show's producer Asit Kumar Modi will grace the stage of India's Best Dancer. The pictures shared by the actors and fan pages show that the actors are going to have a gala time with the contestants as well as the judges -- Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur, and Malaika Arora. Take a look at the pictures below:

As seen in the pictures shared, Taarak Mehta cast thoroughly enjoyed watching all the spellbinding performances of the contestants. The beloved members of the Gokuldhaam society also took to the stage and danced with judges Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis. However, the battle between Tappu Sena and the contestants of India’s Best Dancer is something to not miss out on. From contestants performing their amazing acts dressed up as characters from the show to Jethalal, Champaklal, Babita and Iyer joining them on the stage, the upcoming episode of the show promises a whole lot of entertainment.

About the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been airing for more than 12 years. The show began in July 2008 and since then, it has gone on to become one of the most beloved sitcoms of the country. The comedy show is an adaptation of columnist, writer, and journalist/playwright’s column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma from the Gujarati weekly Chitralekha. The comedy show is based on the lives of the residents of Gokuldham Society of Mumbai and focuses majorly on the life of the Gada Family.

Most episodes of the show see Jethalal Gada (played by Dilip Joshi) who is stuck in a crisis and takes the help of his best friend and secondary protagonist of the show Taarak Mehta (played by Shailesh Lodha). Besides this, the show even throws light on the daily happenings in the life of various characters like Taarak Mehta, Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide, Dr Hansraj Hathi, Krishnan Iyer, Roshan Singh Sodhi, and Popatlal Panday and their families.

