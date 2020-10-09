Neena Gupta Channels Her Inner Dancer With Quirky Moves While Asking 'why Not'; Watch

On October 8, Bollywood actor Neena Gupta took to her social media handle and shared a video, in which she was seen grooving on a sound while showing some quirky dance moves. In the video, she was seen sporting a casual look as she wore a black sleeveless top teamed with blue denim shorts. She accessorised her attire with a couple of bangles and heavy neck-piece. Keeping her makeup subtle, she left her sleek hair open. Instagramming the video, Neena wrote, "Why not", along with face savouring food emoticons. Scroll down to watch the video.

Neena Gupta shows some quirky moves:

Within a couple of hours, the video of the Panga actor managed to garner more than 28k views and is still counting. Meanwhile, actor Darshan Kummar showered love on the veteran actor as he left two red-heart emoticons in the comments section. On the other side, her fans also took to the comments section and wrote numerous compliments to praise the actor. A fan wrote, "What does it take to be like you * Live life of your terms and love yourself" while another asserted, "wow. So graceful. I have a song in my mind right now, kya Ada kya jalwe tere Paro".

A peek into Neena Gupta's Instagram

Interestingly, the 61-year-old actor is an active social media user as she often gives a sneak peek to fans about her whereabouts. In the most recent Instagram post, the actor's fans saw her taking the challenge "show them you know them", which also featured fashion designer-daughter, Masaba Gupta. Her media feed is flooded with numerous throwback pictures and BTS videos.

Talking about the work front, she was last seen in Netflix's original series Masaba Masaba. Apart from playing the lead in Netflix series, she also played a cameo in Disney+ Hotstar's short series Pariwar. She will next be seen in Ranveer Singh's sports-drama film '83. The actor will be seen in a cameo appearance in the film, based on the historic event when Indian won the Cricket World Cup in 1983.

