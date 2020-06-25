Video: German Shepherd Besties Reunite After 4 Months, Their Reaction Wins Internet

Coronavirus pandemic and constant lockdowns had not only separated humans but also animals. Now with restrictions easing down, many are reuniting with their long lost friends. One such incident happened when two pet German shepherds –Mable and Bear reunited and their reaction is now winning hearts.

The short clip which was posted on Facebook shows the two doggos reuniting after four months. The short clip starts by showing Bear sitting on the couch when its owner askes him if he wanted to meet Mable. As he listens to the name, he immediately stands up. Further in the video, the dog could be shown walking along with hooman to see his friend, Mable. The clip ends by showing the two excited doggos meetings and "playing for ages".

'This is fabulous'

The post immediately struck cords with netizens. Since shared, it has been viewed over 36,767 times and racked up the bandwidth of comments. One user wrote, "This is so fabulous!! So happy to see you having fun!!!' while another wrote, "Omgosh!!! how adorable. so happy for you beautiful Bear".Yet another comment read, "So cute! Wonderful you have a good friend to play with!" Meanwhile, another user wrote, "That is so amazing !!!! They sure love each other so much"

In related news, a side-splitting image of two similar-looking dogs, one black and the other white-coated, coming face-to-face and embracing each other has amused the internet. Shared by a Twitter user named Libby, the images were sent to her by her dad on what's app in which the two dogs separated at childhood recognized each other while on a stroll in a park. Their reunion after years is giving the netizens the reminder of the famous Bollywood flick ‘Karan Arjun’.

Read: Therapy Dog Awarded Doctorate Degree For His 'services' In Virginia

Read: COVID-19: UK To Spend Rs 4.5cr On Research To Test If Dogs Can Detect Virus By Sniffing

Sharing more pictures of how exalted dogs get on finding loved ones, a user wrote that her dog and his friend did the same when they met, immediately sharing some cute pictures captioned “here is the full series from that walk”. “Is the black one a havapoo? Looks just like mine,” asked a curious user. Users also shared a slew of dog photos saying a "hi" to the duo and also relating to their own pooch meeting with their best buddies.

Read: Dog Siblings Separated In Childhood Reunite In Park, Netizens All Hearts

Read: Man Has Touching Reunion With Dog & Girlfriend After Months, Pooch's Reaction Is Priceless

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.