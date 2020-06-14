Man Has Touching Reunion With Dog & Girlfriend After Months, Pooch's Reaction Is Priceless

Dogs are the most lovable creature in the world, and many wouldn't argue against that for sure. In a recent video that is going viral on social media, a dog can be seen getting over-excited after meeting his human for the first time in three months. The video was shared on Reddit by a user named 'r/Zoomies' who captioned the post with, "Reunited with my dog (and GF) after three months of quarantine." The owner of the dog was apparently under quarantine for three months after contracting coronavirus and was away from his girlfriend and dog during the time.

Priceless reunion

The user posted a video, where the meet-up with his dog and girlfriend takes place in a park. The video starts with the girlfriend pointing a finger towards her boyfriend and on seeing him, the dog runs to the "hooman" and starts jumping on him with excitement. The dog becomes so hyper that at one point he jumps on the owner's face. The one-minute-long video has garnered over 5,800 upvotes on Reddit since it was shared on June 14. Netizens have flooded the comment section pouring love on the way the dog responded.

One user commented, "I absolutely ADORE how excited that doggo is. Pure joy, excitement, and love." Another user wrote, "Amazing. I like how the dog tried to sit but couldn't contain his/her excitement. I tried to record my dogs reaction when i came back on holiday but he knocked the phone out of my hand instantly lol."

