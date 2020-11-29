Giant Sinkhole Swallows SUV In New York City, Netizens Say 'describes 2020 Perfectly'

In a strange incident, a massive sinkhole in New York City swallowed an SUV. New York City council member Robert Holden took to his official Twitter handle as he shared the image of the SUV being swallowed up by a giant hole. In his tweet, he mentioned that the NYPD will be enforcing certain street closures. He mentioned the street numbers as he wrote, “The @NYPDnews and @FDNY are on scene for site safety, and the NYPD is enforcing the following Street closures: 70th Street between 52nd Avenue and 53rd Avenue. 52nd Drive between 69th St and 70th Street”.

SUV swallowed by giant sinkhole

According to the tweets by Holden, the NYC Environmental Protection Department and National Grid US took to the scene on November 26 and conducted an evaluation of the infrastructure. He shared three images of the orange SUV falling inside the hole. In the caption, Holden wrote, “Community Advisory: I have been informed of an unoccupied vehicle that fell into a large sinkhole in #Maspeth”. He also urged the citizens to report at Nyc311 and his office in case of any such incident. According to the reports by NBC news, the car belongs to a livery driver and luckily he was not inside it was being swallowed by the sinkhole.

Shocked by the incident, netizens bombarded the comment section. "Typical parking on a NYC street , between the Biker gangs , Teens in Luxury cars with "Paper plates from Jersey and Texas ... Leaving their cars parked in the middle of the street it is just another day in the concrete jungle", wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "That street looks like it was recently renovated. There's tar by the curb". Tweeples are also Retweeting the images with their own captions.

Tough enough to find parking as it is in New York City and then when you finally do. 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/FWbbpqoG41 — Hussain Sheikh (@HShakeee) November 28, 2020

What nightmares are made of. https://t.co/k7jieYRy7z — JoJo (@jojolmags) November 27, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/@BobHoldenNYC)

