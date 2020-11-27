Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Takes Flight In Times Of The Virus

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which is one of the oldest parades in New York City, took flight amid the coronavirus times. The parade came as a respite to the New Yorkers, who saw almost all of their other parades canceled due to the coronavirus restrictions. Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade’s 97th edition was conducted and performed while keeping the restrictions that must be kept in mind to prevent the spread of coronavirus in mind. Several measures were taken to ensure the safety of the public in these times.

How was the 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade different from that of previous years?

Every year, the organizers would witness a large gathering of people in an around the parade and on the top of buildings who would see their beloved characters fly by them. The Year 2020 made the producers and organizers, like billions of people around the globe, do things a little differently. Instead of treading down their traditional route, Macy’s started the Thanksgiving Parade from the entrance of their flagship New York store. The parade progressed at their usual, acceptable pace, with every single participant wearing masks that matched their outfits and maintaining at least two meters of distance from each other.

What happened at the parade in Thanksgiving 2020:

Every year, the viewers of the parade witness many giant balloons in the air that are bolted to the ground with the help of people who are hanging on tight to the rope. This year, those people were replaced by cars. Much like every year, there were performances by dancers who usually accompany the parade, albeit they were relatively few in numbers.

The viewers also saw the cast of Hamilton, a Broadway show that is a recent cultural phenomenon in the states, perform. Legendary singer-songwriter Dolly Parton also performed for the parade remotely from Nashville. The entire event was televised so that this year, everybody can enjoy the parade from the comfort of their homes. With most of the parades being cancelled this year, one can assume that the Macy’s Improvised version of the eminent parade for Thanksgiving 2020 must have proven to be a welcome surprise.

Here are a few short videos that show what the parade was like:

