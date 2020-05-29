Video: Girl with artificial arm plays violin, netizens laud her 'indomitable spirit'

A video of an amputee playing the violin effortlessly has left netizens inspired. The short clip, which was posted on Twitter shows a girl playing the musical instrument using her synthetic arm. Shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, the nearly one-minute long video clip has been viewed over 153 thousand times as of now.

The clip starts with the girl exercising as she prepares for her performance. She then uses her left hand to place the bow on the violin before she starts to play soothing music. The clip ends with the girl acing the performance and the audience cheering. Sharing the "inspiring clip" on May 29, the Indian officer lauded the girl for her undying spirit.

The indomitable human spirit .. nothing is impossible once you decide and work towards it ♥️ pic.twitter.com/zEYwy8bhEX — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) May 28, 2020

In the caption, she also wrote that nothing was impossible once people decide and work toward it. Since shared, the clip has own everybody's heart racking up over 11 thousand likes and 2.5 thousand retweets. The post also left many filled with motivation. While many others congratulated her on her feat, there was yet another group of people who thanked Sahu for sharing the clip.

One user wrote, "It's beautiful dedication Hard-work goes through surely success" while another wrote "Great inner strength" .Yet another comment read, " as per the advances made in the medical field today, it may be possible to remove the arm of a person who may have lost his/her life, and then fix that on this lady. There is a possibility that the donor hand may work on her."

'Nothing is impossible'

It's beautiful dedication👌

Hard-work✌️ goes through surely success 💐 — MS Govindharaj (@Govarthanan64) May 29, 2020

A true inspiration. No words to express — Manideep (@Manideep2907) May 28, 2020

Inspiration for many indeed. Don't look at disabilities, but abilities, instead...A fine example of this.! — Rukmani Varma (@pointponder) May 28, 2020

Love your posts. Where do you get such inspiring videos. — Mrs Anjali Damania (@anjali_damania) May 28, 2020

