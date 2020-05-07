David Warner Creatively Plays Music In New TikTok Clip With Kitchenware, Wine Glass: Watch

Australian opener and SRH skipper David Warner had been entertaining fans on the field before the cricket season was disrupted by a coronavirus and with no cricket action until further notice, Warner has been entertaining fans with his various Tik Tok videos. The cricketer's new hobby has taken many fans by storm on social media. In his latest video, the opener can be seen playing music but in a unique way.

David Warner latest TikTok Videos

In his recent TikTok video on Instagram, David Warner can be seen using a wine glass as a musical instrument that is strapped to his forehead with the help of a cap. After joining TikTok, Warner has been frequently sharing videos with his followers who have really liked his previous videos. Here's the video -

David Warner TikTok videos that entertained fans

Many David Warner TikTok videos which has been hit amongst fans include dancing on Bollywood songs as well as ones with his daughters and wife Candice. Recently, one David Warner TikTok video which entertained fans was when the Warner family was seen performing like a musical band. In the video, David Warner can be seen along with wife Candice and daughters Ivy Mae and Indi Rae.

David Warner's SRH stint postponed

Had coronavirus not disrupted the cricket calendar, David Warner would have been leading the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone the IPL indefinitely as a safety measure for the players. David Warner was signed by SRH back in 2014 and since then has been an important player for the side.

The left-handed opener has featured in 126 matches in the IPL and has scored 4,706 runs with an average of 43.17. He has four IPL centuries to his name with the highest score of 126. Warner led SRH to IPL title back in 2016.

(IMAGE: DAVID WARNER / INSTAGRAM)