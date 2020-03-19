Coronavirus: Violinists Perform 'an Ode To Empty Toilet Paper Shelves' To Raise Awareness

In light of the recent health emergency that has taken everyone by storm, people have started relating their life sinking just like the ship in the movie : Titanic. Interestingly, the terrifying feeling of Titanic sinking, was recreated in real-life, when two ladies with a violin in their hands and a lifejacket on their bodies played a hymn.

Violinists in action

On one hand, while people are working from home and the surroundings continue to remain in a lockdown and isolated state, Bonnie von Duyke and Emer Kinsella brought forward a dramatic yet alluring change in people's lives. The video went viral after Bonnie von Duyke shared their performance on her YouTube channel aptly titling it: Ode to RMS Toilet Paper - 'I'll never let go". Towards the end of the video, the dramatic violinists ended their act with the line from the movie: ''Gentleman, it has been a privilege playing with you tonight.''

Bonnie continued to write: "Concerts and events are being cancelled right and left. We want to create awareness to support independent artists at this time and to connect with others in our global community. As self-employed artists, we want to let others know how we can offer our services remotely. + lifestreams concerts + buy our albums + listen to our music + inquire about virtual lessons + ask us to write you music + donating to our patreons."

In a Los Angeles supermarket, in an empty toilet paper aisle, Bonnie and Kinsella donning black suits and orange lifejackets started to recreate the famous song 'Nearer, my God, To Thee' from the popular movie, Titanic. Ironically, the ship that sank in the movie turned out to be quite relatable to the lives of people sinking beneath the furious waves of Coronavirus and the video has also been shared by a few on Twitter.

In checkout line right now, security is guarding the water, the toilet paper and paper towels. I will play my violin and pray for their anxiety filled souls. May peace be with you all. pic.twitter.com/wiSGYOM6UX — Erica Rivera ❤️💋 (@ericaknowsitall) March 13, 2020

Read: Viral Video Of A Sock Puppet Gobbling Cars Amuses Self-quarantined Netizens, Watch

Read: Vons Senior Hours: Exclusive Shopping Hours For Senior Citizens

Netizens impressed

Bonnie's YouTube video has garnered over 59,000 views with a good deal of comments. Netizens were very impressed and enthralled with the dramatic recreation in a toilet paper aisle and did not hold themselves back from taking to Twitter to share, laud and enjoy the video, that somehow was a much-needed mood buster in recent times. The performance came around when people in isolation and lockdown needed just a heartwarming video as this was.

Violinists perform an ode to the empty shelves of toilet paper



The song "Nearer, My God, to Thee" is known to be the song played by musicians aboard the Titanic as it sunk into the Atlantic Ocean in 1912.



Musicians: Emer Kinsella & Bonnie von Duyke.

#COVID19 #کرونا pic.twitter.com/C9IuWMNhfH — 卩卂ㄚ爪卂几 (@Paymaaaan) March 19, 2020

Omg this is superb if only someone had been quick enough to scream “women and children first” I think that would’ve finished me 🤣🤣🤣 — Laura 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@laurasteele64) March 16, 2020

All intended levity aside, this hit me really hard. To the point of tears. — lotus (@l0tus_bl00m) March 18, 2020

Ladies, it’s been an honor listening to you tonight. — E933 (@martineike93) March 17, 2020

Sending you love. Praying that better days are near. God bless. ❤️ — Campbell Scot (@Campbellscot) March 17, 2020

Out of jobs

Depressing how Coronavirus has affected her work, Bonnie also took to Twitter to appeal to the people to hire them for a suitable job.

We are full-time, professional players out of work due to covid-19. We record music for TV, movies, video games. I hope you enjoy our video and consider hiring us for any remote recording work you may need done!@BonnievonDuyke + @EmersionM

Thanks for the shout @kristensreality https://t.co/9lDBamr8LC — BonnieViolinQueen (@BonnievonDuyke) March 16, 2020

Read: Viral Video Of Greek Woman Dancing To Madhuri Dixit's 'Ek Do Teen' Sets Twitter On Fire

Read: Dollar General Senior Hours Announced For Elderly To Shop During Coronavirus Outbreak

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.