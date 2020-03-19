The Debate
Coronavirus: Violinists Perform 'an Ode To Empty Toilet Paper Shelves' To Raise Awareness

What’s Viral

Amid coronavirus fear that continues to escalate, two violinists managed to come up with a dramatic performance to ease the tension with a hymn from Titanic.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus: violinists play Titanic hymn in empty aisle, watch video

In light of the recent health emergency that has taken everyone by storm, people have started relating their life sinking just like the ship in the movie : Titanic. Interestingly, the terrifying feeling of Titanic sinking, was recreated in real-life, when two ladies with a violin in their hands and a lifejacket on their bodies played a hymn.

Violinists in action

On one hand, while people are working from home and the surroundings continue to remain in a lockdown and isolated state, Bonnie von Duyke and Emer Kinsella brought forward a dramatic yet alluring change in people's lives. The video went viral after Bonnie von Duyke shared their performance on her YouTube channel aptly titling it: Ode to RMS Toilet Paper - 'I'll never let go". Towards the end of the video, the dramatic violinists ended their act with the line from the movie: ''Gentleman, it has been a privilege playing with you tonight.'' 

Bonnie continued to write: "Concerts and events are being cancelled right and left. We want to create awareness to support independent artists at this time and to connect with others in our global community. As self-employed artists, we want to let others know how we can offer our services remotely. + lifestreams concerts + buy our albums + listen to our music + inquire about virtual lessons + ask us to write you music + donating to our patreons."

In a Los Angeles supermarket, in an empty toilet paper aisle, Bonnie and Kinsella donning black suits and orange lifejackets started to recreate the famous song 'Nearer, my God, To Thee' from the popular movie, Titanic. Ironically, the ship that sank in the movie turned out to be quite relatable to the lives of people sinking beneath the furious waves of Coronavirus and the video has also been shared by a few on Twitter.

Read: Viral Video Of A Sock Puppet Gobbling Cars Amuses Self-quarantined Netizens, Watch

Read: Vons Senior Hours: Exclusive Shopping Hours For Senior Citizens

Netizens impressed

Bonnie's YouTube video has garnered over 59,000 views with a good deal of comments. Netizens were very impressed and enthralled with the dramatic recreation in a toilet paper aisle and did not hold themselves back from taking to Twitter to share, laud and enjoy the video, that somehow was a much-needed mood buster in recent times. The performance came around when people in isolation and lockdown needed just a heartwarming video as this was. 

Out of jobs

Depressing how Coronavirus has affected her work, Bonnie also took to Twitter to appeal to the people to hire them for a suitable job.

Read: Viral Video Of Greek Woman Dancing To Madhuri Dixit's 'Ek Do Teen' Sets Twitter On Fire

Read: Dollar General Senior Hours Announced For Elderly To Shop During Coronavirus Outbreak

 

 

First Published:
