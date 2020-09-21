Good News:106-year-old Maharashtra Woman Defeats COVID-19; Hospital Staff Gives Farewell

A 106-year-old woman from Thane, Maharashtra defeated coronavirus disease and was discharged from the hospital after fully recovering on September 20. The woman named Anandibai Patil had tested positive for the deadly disease 10 days back and was admitted to Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) hospital for treatment. After she was handed the discharge certificate on Sunday, the woman displayed it to the media and seemed very happy about going back home.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed the woman dancing with happiness in the background while her daughter-in-law talked to the media. Her daughter-in-law thanked the hospital staff for taking proper care of the centenarian and helping her defeat the disease. Initially, no hospital was ready to admit the woman due to her age and that's when KDMC took her in for treatment, said the daughter-in-law. The dedicated COVID-19 treatment facility at KDMC was inaugurated in July by the Maharashtra government.

Other inspiring recoveries

In May, a 106-year-old resident of Delhi's Nawabganj recovered from COVID-19 disease. The man named Mukhtar Ahmed had tested positive for the disease on April 14 and was admitted at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital. Mukhtar received treatment for about 15 days and was discharged on May 1. Ahmed had contracted the disease from his son, who was also admitted to the same hospital. There have been several other such instances in India where elderly people have recovered from the disease. A 110-year-old woman from Kerala recently beat COVID-19, while in Assam a 93-year-old woman recovered from the disease.

