COVID-recovered Delhi Police Personnel Donate Plasma At AIIMS; Union Health Min Lauds Them

As frontline workers are the most affected by Coronavirus (COVID-19), Union Health Minister Dr. Harsha Vardhan, on Sunday launched the 'Plasma Donation Campaign' in association with Delhi Police at All India Institute of Medical Sciences. He informed that of the 2,532 Delhi police personnel who were infected by COVID-19, those who had recovered were donating plasma now. With a recovery rate of 84%, Delhi police have tied up with AIIMS to donate plasma and help Delhi's treatment.

Arvind Kejriwal highlights positives of plasma therapy; says death rate reduced in Delhi

Delhi police donate plasma at AIIMS

Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan launches 'Plasma Donation Campaign' in association with Delhi Police at All India Institute of Medical Sciences. pic.twitter.com/P8wdwkFIwB — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

COVID: AAP leader Atishi donates blood plasma; makes an appeal to all recovered patients

Delhi's plasma bank

On July 2, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the national capital’s first plasma bank at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS). Later this week, Kejriwal inaugurated the second plasma bank in the national capital at the Lok Nayak Hospital. Hospitals in Delhi have been directed to appoint nodal officers for requisition, coordination and issuance of plasma from the 'plasma bank' recently set up at a state-run facility.

"Delhi was the first to inaugurate the country's first plasma bank and within days another plasma bank has been set up. Till the time there is no vaccine available for COVID-19, plasma works as an aid to save people's lives. We are not saying that it would save 100 percent lives but many lives have been saved because of this. Plasma therapy has played a major role in lowering the death rate due to COVID-19 in the national capital," Delhi CM said.

1,475 fresh COVID cases take Delhi tally to 1,21,582; death toll climbs to 3,597

Coronavirus in Delhi

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 1,475 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the city to 1,21,582, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,597, authorities said. Twenty-six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin. This is the eighth consecutive day when fresh cases have been reported in the range of 1000-2000. The active cases tally on Saturday was 16,711, down from 17,235, the previous day.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally soars to 10,77,618; 1.37 crore samples tested

According to the bulletin, 1,01,274 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Saturday stood at 15,412 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 6,246, in all adding to 21,658 tests, according to the bulletin. The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 7,98,783. The number of tests done per million as on Friday was 42,041, it said.