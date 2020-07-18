COVID: AAP Leader Atishi Donates Blood Plasma; Makes An Appeal To All Recovered Patients

On Saturday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi, donated blood plasma at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in Delhi's Vasant Kunj. Atishi had tested positive for the virus last month and had recovered recently. Patients who have recently recovered from COVID-19 are eligible to donate plasma.

While speaking to ANI after donating blood plasma, Kalkaji MLA Atishi said that she wants to encourage recovered COVID-19 patients to donate their blood plasma to save lives of those who are currently suffering from the infection.

"Until we have a vaccine, we have to combat COVID-19 in this way. So, I want to appeal to all recovered patients to come and donate their blood plasma in ILBS to save other's lives," she said.

"I want to encourage recovered coronavirus patients to come and donate their blood plasma, hence I donated plasma today here. In life, you have very few opportunities to save lives and people should come to donate their blood plasma to save other's lives," she added.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 1,462 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.2 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,571, authorities said.

In a bid to ramp up testing in the National Capital, A COVID-19 testing camp will be organised at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for three days starting on Saturday by the district administration, the varsity said. JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar urged the varsity community to wear a mask, follow social distancing norms and wash hands frequently.



The camp is being organised with the help of the District Magistrate, South District and will be held on July 18, 19 and 20.

