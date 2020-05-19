Good News: From Grandma Acing TikTok Challenge To Baby Hippo, 5 Stories Winning Internet

As the pandemic takes its toll on lives, and Coronavirus cases in the country pace faster towards its peak, the information overload can trigger anxiety and gloom. However, there's always some positive news from the day that can have an encouraging effect on the mood and lift our spirits. Among several perpetually devastating, emotional, and heart-wrenching events taking place worldwide, here’s a compilation of news that can prove to be invigorating amid challenging times to brighten your day.

Endangered pygmy Hippopotamus born at Colchester Zoo

An endangered pygmy Hippopotamus, who was born at Colchester Zoo, the UK on May 9, took its first steps recently. According to reports, the female calf was born to mother Venus and father Freddie. Speaking about the newborn hippo, zoo officials have said that it will stay with mother for the first few years adding that people will be updated after it is named.

On the 9th of May, Pygmy hippopotamus Venus gave birth to a healthy female calf!😍



The little one is doing well and has been happily running along after mum since its arrival!



Find out more and watch a video of the little one here> https://t.co/22L8GXmfn6 pic.twitter.com/QLJpqNW1hK — Colchester Zoo (@ColchesterZoo) May 16, 2020

Grandma aces TikTok Dance Challenge with her grandson

An adorable video of a grandmother and grandson pair dancing on the popular track gore gore mukhde pe kaala kaala chashma has taken the internet by storm. Shared by the user named Akshay Partha, the clip features the “coolest grandmother” taking the remix challenge as she stuns the viewers with her perfect dance moves. Since being uploaded, the clip has amassed over two million views as users applaud the granny’s “mindblowing performance.”

Man dressed in costumes 'zoom bombs' wife's conference calls

Amid lockdowns and work from home, a new trend called ‘zoom bombing’ has emerged. A man from Indiana aced the trend by making sure he dresses up in different costumes to zoom bomb his wife’s conference calls. Recently, Cara Fields took to social media to share multiple photographs of incidents when her hilariously dressed husband decided to make sure he kept everybody entertained. Taking to LinkedIn, Fields posted a collage of screenshots from her video conferences. Each photograph shows her husband in a different look including that of a batman. Along with the pictures, she also revealed that her colleagues always saw him before she did.

Corgi and Pug form unbreakable bond across the fence

A video of a Welsh Corgi trying to meet with the pug dog from across the fence in an adorable tale of growing fondness from distance has sparked laughter on TikTok. Shared by the user named Erica Rhodes, the series of clips show friendly Corgi pooch trying to say a hi at first and later grows impatient to mingle with the pug dog and his owner when she is introduced to them.

@ericarhodes20 Part 2: Finally met the corgi, her name is lula ♬ original sound - ericarhodes20

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry 'escaping the palace'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been the subject of plenty of movies and documentaries ever since their exit from the Royal family. Now, the duo is subject to a brand new story, which follows their decision of stepping back from the Royal family. The film will be a biopic, titled 'Espacing the Palace', based on Prince Harry and Meghan's lives.

