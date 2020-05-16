Good News: From Teacher Running Marathon To Animal Videos, 5 Fun Stories Winning Internet

As the world battles the deadly coronavirus, it has fueled conversations around mental health and anxiety. With major countries under lockdown, millions of people are confined to their homes consuming news filled with ‘negativity’ of the global health crisis. However, Google recently revealed that searches for ‘Good News’ that prove to be invigorating have surged during these gloomy times. Here is a compilation of all positive news stories that are “blissful”. From dog taking push up challenge to Uk teacher running in crocs for NHS, these are the five best stories for today.

Dog takes part in push-up challenge

A ‘100% certified good boy’ is inspiring several internet users after taking part in the #PushUpChallenge with the Western Australia Police Force. A video posted by the police department has taken over the internet in which a dog can be seen doing pushups with his human colleagues. The police dogged called Whiskey aced the challenge like a pro and also motivated several netizens to take up the challenge amid the Mental Health Awareness month.

Elephant uses tree branch to scare rhino

A video of an encounter between an elephant and a rhino wherein the elephant threatens the rhino with a branch of a tree has stunned the netizens. Shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the clip now has 18.3k views. Originally posted by the page known as Latest Sightings, which documents various animal sightings at the Kruger National Park in South Africa, the clip portrays a face-off between the two animals as the elephant sends a strong message.

Cat gets a brain-freeze

A side-splitting clip of a cat having a brain freeze after she gulps a scoop of an ice-cream has startled the TikTok users as it hilariously screams in the video. Shared by a TikTok user named Jerome Billingham, the clip was titled, “when the cat eats ice cream and gets brain freeze” and was captioned, “I actually can’t breathe”.

Teacher runs marathon in crocs to raise funds

A UK teacher from Watford has run a distance farther than the London Marathon at his home in crocs to raise money for NHS. Rafferty Gunn managed to run 50km after he completed more than 7,000 lengths of his six-meter-long garden for a fundraiser for NHS paramedics battling the COVID-19 disease in the frontline. Live-streamed on Instagram, the event required Gunn to complete the distance in five hours – and without breaks.

‘Jungle Parkour’

A video of a ‘majestic’ leopard jumping from one tree to another in an effortless way has taken over the internet by storm. Shared on May 15 on Twitter, the 12-second-clip has left the internet users amazed. The video captures a well-coordinated ‘incredible’ jump of the animal. The video has received more than 15,000 likes and has been shared on several social media platforms.

