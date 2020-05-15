Good News: From 'panda Diners' To 'home Date Night', 5 Positive Stories Winning Internet

As the world battles the deadly coronavirus, it has fueled conversations around mental health and anxiety. With major countries under lockdown, millions of people are confined to their homes consuming news filled with ‘negativity’ of the global health crisis. However, Google recently revealed that searches for ‘Good News’ that prove to be invigorating have surged during these gloomy times. Here is a compilation of all positive news stories that are “delightful”. From dining with pandas to rooftop wine parties, these are the five best stories for today.

'Home date night'

A TikTok video is inspiring several couples as Michael not only planned a date night, he also turned his home in a movie theatre. The video posted by ‘Michael and Marisa’ has received nearly 1.3 million hearts as Michael went above and beyond to make his girlfriend happy. For the special date, the TikTok user not only made a typical blanket fort in a room dressed with fairy lights, but he also gave his girlfriend the whole movie-going experience.

Read -'Home Date Night': Man Turns Home Into Movie Theatre, Netizens All Hearts

Woman juggling football in high heels

A video clip of a woman juggling football and that too in high heels has left the internet awestruck. In the video, Raquel Benetti from Brazil can be seen juggling the football and showing other tricks while wearing black-coloured pencil heels. Not only does she showcases some of her dance moves, but at one instance she sits on the floor while still juggling the ball and not letting it touch the floor. The clip was shared on Twitter by a user named Seun who also challenged ace footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to respond.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has 24 hours to respond to this 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2CJD4ymc8U — Seun (@akphies) May 15, 2020

Read - Video: Woman Juggling Football In High Heels Leaves Netizens Stunned

‘Pandas’ give company to diners

In a bid to ensure that people follow social distancing rules amid coronavirus outbreak, a restaurant in Bangkok has decided to provide company to the lonely diners by placing stuffed pandas at the tables. Earlier this month, Thailand had lifted some restrictions on businesses as the number of COVID-19 cases decreased. It has also allowed restaurants to resume their function but only if they adhere to strict rules that flatten the curve of deadly coronavirus spread.

Read - Bangkok: ‘Pandas’ Give Company To Diners Eating Alone At Restaurant

People pass wine across rooftops

To pass time, Venezuelans have been passing wine across rooftops to celebrate 'happy hour' and it is giving birth to friendships over pleasant conversations with music playing in the background. Venezuela has been under lockdown to curb the further spread of COVID-19 disease when neighbours started enjoying the sunset together. According to international reports, a real estate agent clueless of figuring out a way to utilise time wandered to her house’s rooftop in Los Palos Grandes neighbourhood when she saw the neighbours exchanging conversations across the buildings.

Did you know that people in Venezuela often pass wine across rooftops to celebrate happy hour during quarantine?@billwamukota #COVID19 #DefeatCoronaKE pic.twitter.com/WypdMf717M — Brian Mrira (@BrianMrira) May 14, 2020

Read - Venezuela: People Pass Wine Across Rooftops To Celebrate Happy Hour Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Dog lovers in Hyderabad feed strays

A team in Hyderabad has stood up for the cause and has started feeding the street dogs around Osmania University campus as animals were unable to get food from restaurant leftovers owing to their unprecedented shutdown in the face of the global health crisis. Shashi Goud told a news agency that OU campus is also closed leaving no edible food for the furry animals. This is the reason that urged the team to take action and rectify the issue. Tarnaka Raju also said that their team is currently feeding over 300 dogs every day.

Read - Good News: Dog Lovers In Hyderabad Feed Strays Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

