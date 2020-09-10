Good News: From Rescue Of Injured Crocodile To Spectacular Nile View From ISS; Read

With the coronavirus cases and death toll witnessing a surge worldwide, news updates can create a gloom-and-doom driven environment. However, good news amidst all these uncertainties can help lift people's moods. Here's a wrap update on all the positive events from the day.

Astronaut captures river Nile from ISS

A NASA astronaut recently shared the spectacular view of the Nile river from the International Space station, captured in the night. The image, shared by astronaut Chris Cassidy was captured during ISS’ nighttime flyover above Cairo, Egypt. On September 9, taking to his official Twitter handle, Cassify shared the mesmeric picture of the river Nile with vibrant glow also with a caption, saying, water is life and that can be ascertained nowhere better than River Nile.

Water is life and nowhere on the planet is that more evident than the Nile River at night. #NileRiver #Egypt #Cairo pic.twitter.com/CWpiR8EnBn — Chris Cassidy (@Astro_SEAL) September 8, 2020

Walmart tests drone delivery of groceries

In order to step up the deliveries, the US Walmart stores in North Carolina have planned to test the drone services to dispatch the groceries and other household items to residences. According to a blog post on Walmart’s website, the company has started the drone delivery as a part of a pilot program and has partnered with Flytrex, an Israel based firm to test the drones for effective deliveries in Fayetteville starting September 10. Flytrex drones are capable to lift packages weighing unto 6.5 pounds and deliver up to 6 aerial miles.

Injured crocodile rescued in Gujarat

In a rescue mission that lasted several hours, Gujarat’s Wildlife Rescue Trust and the forest department saved an injured crocodile that was reported wandering in the residential area at Tarsali, in Vadodara district. On September 9, members of the Wildlife Rescue trust embarked to capture the crocodile with a gaping wound on its tail, whose sighting was reported six months ago, as well. Arvind Pawar, a Trust member involved in the rescue operation told ANI that the authorities were informed about the incident late night and they immediately set out with forest department officials for the scene.

Gujarat: A crocodile was rescued from a residential area in Tarsali of Vadodara last night. The reptile was handed over to the Forest Department. pic.twitter.com/JhJ2o4Ixcm — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

Russia begins injecting COVID-19 vaccine

On September 8, Russia began administering the potential experimental vaccine Sputnik V to volunteers in Moscow, the capital's deputy mayor said in state-run media reports. The first set of participants have already had the vaccination at clinics in the capital, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova, responsible for social development, said in a statement. Russia received approvals to conduct large-scale clinical trials to administer the shot to civilians. The first batch of the Gam-COVID-Vac (Sputnik V) vaccine has qualified the safety and the quality tests and was released into civil circulation, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Chrissy Teigen pranks leaves internet in splits

The popular and acclaimed American model Chrissy Teigen recently played out a scary, yet exceedingly hilarious prank on her mother that has got the internet talking. The model, known for her goofy pranks that she plays oftentimes, once again has her fans rolling in the aisles. This time, the witty and the playful artist pranked her mum with a fake snake on the flooring to give her the goosebumps.

