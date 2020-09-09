Good News: 100-year-old Man Attempts To Become World's Oldest Scuba Diver

Bill Lambert, who recently turned 100-years-old attempted to break a Guinness World Record by trying to become the oldest scuba diver. Bill, who hails from Rockford city in Michigan, United States, turned 100 on September 5 this year and on September 7 he attempted the world record. As per reports, Bill's family and friends came to see him attempt the record in South Beloit's Pearl Lake.

Bill was trying to break the record of current holder Wallace Raymond Woolley from the United Kingdom. Wallace Raymond Woolley is currently the oldest male scuba diver as he completed a dive at Zenobia shipwreck, Larnaca Bay, Cyprus, on August 31, 2019, at the age of 96 years and 3 days. Bill reportedly stayed underwater for 27 minutes as the diver has to stay underwater for at least 20 minutes in order to qualify for the record.

Previous attempts

Bill, after successfully attempting the record on Monday told the local press that he feels good about his efforts adding that he also feels a bit tired using the compressed air from the oxygen tank. Bill had earlier scuba dived in Mexico when he was 98 years old, however, the dive was not submitted to the Guinness World Records for recognition. Bill said that he wants to break his own record next year at 101-years-old if his attempt is considered by the Guinness World Records.

Last year, Bill after turning 99-years-old celebrated his birthday with a 20-minute-dive to 32 feet in the Pearl Lake in Illinois, which again technically makes him the current world record holder of the oldest male scuba diver. However, the attempt again was not submitted to the Guinness World Records, hence making it just another dive by a 99-year-old man.

