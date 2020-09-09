Good News: 100-yr-old Attempts World Record; Homeless Woman Gets Job; Dog Saves Family

With COVID-19 pandemic taking a toll on the lives of people, and due to the protests prevailing against racial discrimination and other unforeseen challenges that have emerged in 2020, many people have been left feeling overwhelmed with the negativity. As the disturbing updates sometimes have a tendency to linger longer, the Good News can have tremendous benefits on the overall mood by infusing the positive vibes. Engaging with the "encouraging" and "happy" updates not only gives hope amid the hardships but can also prove to be morale booster during the gloom-and-doom driven atmosphere.

Therefore, in a bid to lift the spirits, here’s a compilation of ‘Good news’ stories that are blissful and can brighten the day amid the challenging times.

100-year-old man attempts to become world’s oldest scuba diver

Bill Lambert, who recently turned 100-years-old attempted to break a Guinness World Record by trying to become the oldest scuba diver. Bill, who hails from Rockford city in Michigan, United States, turned 100 on September 5 this year and on September 7 he attempted the world record. As per reports, Bill's family and friends came to see him attempt the record in South Beloit's Pearl Lake.

Zoo celebrates birth of critically endangered baby gorilla

The Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, US, is celebrating the birth of a tiny critically endangered gorilla. According to reports, the western lowland gorilla was born on September 4 and its the first gorilla birth at Audubon Zoo in 25 years. In an email to AP, Zoo’s spokeswoman, Katie Smith informed that the baby gorilla was born to 13-year-old Tumani and father Okpara.

Homeless woman gets hired by grocery store

After spending almost a year in a parked car outside a supermarket, LaShneda Williams is now making the most of a life-changing opportunity. Williams had been battling drug addiction and had experienced abuse, which made it difficult for her to find work and a stable home. It was the end of the last year that the 46-year-old crossed paths with Kroger hiring manager Jackie Vandal, who noticed Williams and encouraged her to attend a job fair. As per reports, on the day of the job fair, Vandal told Williams, who was one of the first applicants, that she would need to fill out an application online. Williams later appeared, applied online for the job, and once she had successfully filled out the application, Vandal hired her on the spot.

What a great story!! LaShenda Williams, who was homeless & slept in her car at the Inglewood @Kroger, asks Asst. Mgr Jackie Vandal for a job & gets hired! Ms. Williams eventually gets an apartment & becomes a reliable employer. Wow!!! @Tennessean @NC5 @WKRN @WSMV @FOXNashville pic.twitter.com/GijZISTSXq — DocZoom (@Doc_Zoom) September 5, 2020

Corgi born with 2 noses and 1 eye lives happy life

In a story of miraculous survival, a corgi born with one eye, two noses and a fluffy body has lived to see eight years. Nekku, born with physical deformities was set to be euthanized, however, destiny had other plans and he got adopted. Photographs and videos of the lovely puppy recently surfaced on social media and are now doing rounds of the internet.

Dog rescues Alabama family from fire

A Great Dane family dog is being hailed a hero after he saved an Alabama family’s lives awakening them with his bark as fire broke out at their rental home on September 8, early morning. The dog, Ralph, “doesn’t usually make a sound at night” but the 4-year-old Great Dane woke up to investigate the fire outside the family’s kitchen window and started to bark loudly to alert the inmates, AP reported, citing the Alabama local report. Derek Walker, his wife Maria Gilbert, and their two children, aged 12 and 9, were sound asleep the incident occurred at 2:30 am at their north Shelby County home in Birmingham.

