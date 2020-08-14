Good News: Man Wins Whopping $200,000 While Waiting For His Mother At Store

An American man’s luck suddenly shined upon him as he won an unbelievable amount of money while waiting for his mother at a grocery store. Herbert Scruggs, who accompanied his mother for shopping bought a lottery scratch card out of boredom. However, it turned out to be the biggest win in his life after it won him $200,000.

According to international media reports, while at a grocery store in Richmond Virginia, Scruggs bought a winning hand scratch card and took him back home. Once she reached home, he scratched off the ticket and was left stunned at what was written on it. Speaking to media reporters, he said that he couldn’t believe his eyes at first.

Credits: Virginia lottery

'She couldn't believe it'

After seeing the numbers on his ticket, he immediately passed on the card to his mother for confirming the digits, which she affirmed. "She got all excited. She said I won!. It feels sort of surreal. It still hasn't hit me yet," he told the lottery officials on a phone call as he claimed his victory.

