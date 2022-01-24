Google Search Trend For 'Knoll' Surges After It Appears On Wordle; Check What It Means

Ever since its inception five months ago, the new word game named 'Wordle' has kept online game lovers occupied and has now become a sensation. Known for its simplicity, so far the word game has now made headlines for its new challenge as players were left scratching their heads over a five-letter word for January 24, which turned out to be 'Knoll'.

What is Knoll?

'Knoll' simply means a small hill or mound, a query that drove many netizens to Twitter who vented out their frustration on the micro-blogging site. Surprisingly, the Google search trend for the word has seen a massive upsurge by January 24 as the players looked for the meaning of this word.

(Image: Google Trends)

Perplexed netizens on Twitter

The new word of the day made the players reach out to Twitter for the answer, who besides appearing frustrated, gave out some amusing reactions. Check out some of them below.

google search trend for “knoll” the past seven days worldwide pic.twitter.com/VBJENlPDSC — finn (@porkszda) January 24, 2022

Today's wordle was so tough that I actually started feeling grateful about other things in life. — Shakti Shetty (@Shakti_Shetty) January 24, 2022

Wordle 219 X/6



⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜

🟨🟨⬜🟨⬜

🟨⬜⬜🟨🟨

🟨🟨⬜⬜🟨

🟩🟨🟩🟨⬜



uhhh so apparently ‘knoll’ is a word. nobody told me that smh 🤨 — sophie ☔️ (@scarletviz) January 24, 2022

You’re all lying no way are you guessing Knoll — 🦍 (@AqeelMcr) January 24, 2022

What is Wordle and how to play?

Wordle is a free online word game that was developed by US software engineer Josh Wardle and his partner and has now been published on a website named Power Language (powerlanguage.co.uk). The game requires its players to guess a five-letter word each day, which is released every 24 hours. Here's how you can play the game:

There's a new word of the day, every 24 hours, and it's up to the player to discover what it is.

Wordle gives players six chances to predict a five-letter word that is chosen randomly.

A virtual keyboard and six rows and five columns, each are displayed on the Wordle website. Each slot represents a letter, and each row represents the following guess.

If you put the proper letter in the right location, it becomes green, as illustrated above. When a correct letter is typed in the wrong place, it turns yellow. A letter that isn't part of the word in any way appears grey.

Image: Twitter/@ShaktiShetty