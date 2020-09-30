Google's Dachshund Bobblehead Doodle Goes Viral; Twitter User Says He Can't Stop Watching

Google's latest doodle celebrates the Dachshund Bobblehead. It is a Weiner dog doll that has a wobbly, spring-attached head. It originated in Germany and was used as a friendly vehicle accessory since then. The google doodle of the Dachshund Bobblehead moves as the cursor is moved over it. Twitter users have tweeted in huge numbers about the Dachshund Bobblehead's Google doodle.

Google celebrates Dachshund Bobblehead's history with a Google doodle

The Dachshund Bobblehead originated in Germany. The first reference of the Dachshund breed traces back to 1723 when it was mentioned in Johann Friedrich von Flemming’s book Der vollkommene teutsche Jäger (The Complete German Hunter). The breed has been considered as a popular German Symbol for ages. It was in the 1970s that the Dachshund Bobblehead became popular as it started getting manufactured in Germany.

The Dachshund Bobblehead is also called as a Wackledackel in Germany. Wackeldackel history takes us way back to the 1970s when the Germans started using the vehicle accessory more often. It is a small toy shaped in the form of a Dachshund and wobbles is big head attached to the body with springs even at the slightest touch. When it was placed on the dashboard it moved its heads on every twist and turn.

Google's Dachshund Bobblehead doodle is an adorable Dachshund that is placed on the dashboard of the car. It moves its eyes to the direction of our cursor. When one takes the cursor on the doodle it takes its tongue out and looks happy. If one clicks on it, then it shows affection for giving out yellow hearts like any other dog.

Netizens react to Google's Dachshund Bobblehead doodle

The Dachshund Google doodle became viral news on the social media platform Twitter. Netizens shared the gif of the Google doodle on their Twitter handles while tweeting about it. A Twitter user wrote that he fears he will spend the entire day petting the Dachshund in the Bobblehead doodle. Another Twitter user shared the Google doodle and asks their followers to tap on the Dachshund Bobblehead and sent yellow hearts to indicate that the dog gives out yellow hearts.

A Twitter user wrote that he cannot stop watching the Dachshund Bobblehead Google doodle. Another user wrote that Google knows exactly what everybody needs to see right down, puppy content. One of them also wrote that she loved the Dachshund Bobblehead Google doodle as people can interact with the puppy. Take a look at the tweets.

