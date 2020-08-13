Great-great-great-grandmother Celebrates 100th Birthday With 173 Descendants

A woman from North Carolina, US, who has lived to see 173 descendants, recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Julia Lee Kelley, who was born in 1920, has lived through six generations of the family. Her story started doing the rounds on the internet after a photograph of her with her grandchildren surfaced on Twitter.

The centenarian has five children, 30 grandchildren, 88 great grandchildren , 49 great great grandchildren and one great great great-grandchild. Each year, her family holds an annual reunion around this time. However, due to coronavirus pandemic, it was turned into a drive-thru celebration at her care centre.

(GSN) A North Carolina woman celebrated her 100th birthday with six generations of family members present. Julia Lee Kelley lived to see 173 descendants: five children, 30 grandchildren, 88 great grandchildren, 49 great great grandchildren, and 1 great great great grandchild. pic.twitter.com/Zc8Lwuu0tV — HJ (Hank) Ellison (@hjtherealj) August 12, 2020

Recently, another elderly captured everybody's attention after he became the oldest student in Italy. The 96-year-old World War II veteran became Italy's oldest university graduate. Giuseppe Paterno completed his undergraduate degree in History and Philosophy from the University of Palermo and rightly proved that it’s never too late to start something and accomplish one's dreams.

Paterno grew up reading books, but was not able to attend university in his youth. The war veteran grew up in a poor family in Sicily and only received basic education as a child. However, after realising that it was 'now or never', Paterno graduated high school at the age of 31 and later enrolled for the undergraduate course in 2017 when he was already in his 90's.

