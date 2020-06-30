Mesopotamian Meal Cooked By Following 'world's Oldest Recipe' Leaves Netizens Fascinated

While the world is combatting the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, millions are confined to their homes to practice social distancing. With so much time to themselves, the coronavirus lockdown has triggered unique social media challenges to interesting trends. Utilising the same, an internet user channelised his inner chef to cook a Mesopotamian meal with ‘world’s oldest recipe’. According to Bill Sutherland’s viral social media post, he followed the same recipe that was found on a tablet from 1750 BCE. Claiming that those are ‘oldest recipes’, Sutherland also informed the dishes came down to be ‘OK’.

The meal included Stew of lamb, Tuh’u, Unwinding and Elamite Broth. Sharing a “wholesome” thread on Twitter with all the information regarding the dishes, the internet users seemed widely fascinated by Sutherland’s determination of taking up this “otherwordly” task. Towards the end, the internet user also clarified that even though there is a “serious” as well as promising research on the meals that were cooked in that era, he did it “just for fun”. To satisfy the curiosity of his followers, he also shared the book Ancient Mesopotamia Speaks: Highlights of the Yale Babylonian Collection from which the recipes were taken.

I blame lockdown but for some reason decided to cook Babylonian meal from the recipe tablet on the right; at 1750 BCE are the oldest recipes existing. Seemed to go down OK "Best Mesopotamian meal I have eaten".

A thread 1/6 pic.twitter.com/gqYMJopbxM — Bill Sutherland (@Bill_Sutherland) June 28, 2020

‘Delightful’

Sutherland, whose Twitter description says that he is an ‘academic’ is being hailed by thousands. The viral tweet has already garnered nearly 50k likes and 13.6k retweets with people calling it “delightful”. Some Twitter users even recalled to when they tried unique recipes from the bygone era out of curiosity and sheer fun. Others even asked questions such as what’s Babylonian for ‘microwave’ or which of the dishes did Sutherland like the most. Several netizens made fun about the struggles of reading the entire recipe from a tablet and said, “that must be a challenge”.

Didn't they have a vegetarian or vegan option? 😁



Very impressive, always wanted to know what life was like in mesopotamia since I studied Cultural evolution. — Joanne Glynne (@Jogwiththedog) June 28, 2020

Damn you gotta read that whole tablet just to get to the recipe at the bottom, I hate that. — Total Perspective Vortex (@EggTw1tter) June 29, 2020

Should we really eat more fat? Yes. 😀 — Rodo Quezada (@RODOQUEZADA) June 28, 2020

Delightful! I had an amazing meal In Gaziantep a couple of years ago based on the oldest Turkish recipes on record and I see some overlap here (let’s just say there was a lot of sheep’s fat). — Melinda Joe (@MelindaJoe) June 29, 2020

There's a place in Cape Breton, NS, called Louisburg, which is a recreated village made to represent life in 18th century Canada. We had lunch there-authentic sailor food, or something. Damn, that was boring! Boiled potatoes, boiled white fish. No Spotted Dick, whatever that is. — (((Wendy Orent))) (@WendyOrent) June 29, 2020

Are the balls Falafel? Dude, this is amazing.

I remember once reading a book about the Abbasi caliphate food. It’s center was also Iraq (mespotamia). It was written 1000 A.C. And it had the beat salad just like in your picture. I remember it had some rose water, lemon & tahini. — Tareq Dayya (@DayyaTareq) June 29, 2020

Looks scrumptious and healthy. Would be good to have restaurant chain cooking and serving meals from ancient recipes. — June Mccarthy (@JuneMccarthy10) June 28, 2020

The lamb stew was unctuous and I loved the flavour of the tuh’u but the leek dish was just so boring. Overall, though, our host was very elegant so I give Hammurabi a seven out of ten. — Defying Dutchman (@DefyingDutchman) June 29, 2020

