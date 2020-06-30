Last Updated:

Mesopotamian Meal Cooked By Following 'world's Oldest Recipe' Leaves Netizens Fascinated

Utilising the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, an internet user channelised his inner chef to cook a Mesopotamian meal with ‘world’s oldest recipe’.

Aanchal Nigam
Mesopotamian Meal

While the world is combatting the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, millions are confined to their homes to practice social distancing. With so much time to themselves, the coronavirus lockdown has triggered unique social media challenges to interesting trends. Utilising the same, an internet user channelised his inner chef to cook a Mesopotamian meal with ‘world’s oldest recipe’. According to Bill Sutherland’s viral social media post, he followed the same recipe that was found on a tablet from 1750 BCE. Claiming that those are ‘oldest recipes’, Sutherland also informed the dishes came down to be ‘OK’.

The meal included Stew of lamb, Tuh’u, Unwinding and Elamite Broth. Sharing a “wholesome” thread on Twitter with all the information regarding the dishes, the internet users seemed widely fascinated by Sutherland’s determination of taking up this “otherwordly” task. Towards the end, the internet user also clarified that even though there is a “serious” as well as promising research on the meals that were cooked in that era, he did it “just for fun”. To satisfy the curiosity of his followers, he also shared the book Ancient Mesopotamia Speaks: Highlights of the Yale Babylonian Collection from which the recipes were taken. 

‘Delightful’

Sutherland, whose Twitter description says that he is an ‘academic’ is being hailed by thousands. The viral tweet has already garnered nearly 50k likes and 13.6k retweets with people calling it “delightful”. Some Twitter users even recalled to when they tried unique recipes from the bygone era out of curiosity and sheer fun. Others even asked questions such as what’s Babylonian for ‘microwave’ or which of the dishes did Sutherland like the most. Several netizens made fun about the struggles of reading the entire recipe from a tablet and said, “that must be a challenge”. 

First Published:
