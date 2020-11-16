Greek God's Bust Found In Athens While Clearing Sewage, Depicts Hermes At 'a Mature Age'

In an astounding incident, workers in Athens discovered the bust of the Greek god Hermes while cleaning the sewage lines of the city. As per the Greek Culture ministry, the sculpture depicted the God in “mature age” in contrast to his usual depiction as youthful. Elaborating further, they said that the head was “in style of famed Greek sculpture Alcamenes, who flourished in the second half of fifth century B.C.”

According to Greek Mythology, Hermes was one of the 12 Olympian Gods and was the god of trade, thieves, travellers, sports, athletes, and border crossings, a guide to the underworld. He was the second-youngest Olympian god. Hermes was the son of Zeus and Maia, one of the seven Pleiades worshipped by the Greeks.

The ministry speculated that the head was one of the several which served as street markers in ancient Athens. The sculpture was either from around 300 BC, either from late fourth century BC or early third century, AP quoted the ministry as saying. Touting reason for its discovery in the sewerage pipe, the ministry opined that after serving as a street marker, the head, at some point, had been built into the wall of a drainage duct.

Meanwhile, the news of an ancient deity's bust found in sewerage created a stir on the internet and many people to their accounts to express what they thought. "Actually reminds me of an old friend up home. Or at least, how he looked about 20 years ago," wrote a user. "So you're saying the porcelain god is an actual deity??," wrote another.

The Greek god of trade, wealth, luck, fertility, animal husbandry, sleep, language, thieves, and travel was found in an ancient sewage drain. Irony? — ᴛʜᴇ ʙʀᴏᴡɴ ʟᴀɴᴛᴇʀɴ (@CovfefeDistant) November 16, 2020

What a way to spend 2300 years! — SoDarktheConofMan (@ConofSo) November 16, 2020

Someone should have told it that Alcibiades had put his chisel away. — Stephen Dedman. Writer in residence, in residence. (@stephenmdedman) November 16, 2020

Someone's god in the sewage. — Odisons (@Obinnaokike) November 16, 2020

Is he considered the god of good drainage? — joseph lipowski (@josephl1331) November 16, 2020

