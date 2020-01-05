The Debate
Company Sells Sandals Worn By Ancient Indian Men 900 Years Ago, Netizens Amazed

General News

A company selling footwear which is strikingly similar to the designs of footwear worn by Ancient Indian men and women almost 900 years ago in Tamil Nadu.

Company

Lately, Twitter users have been stunned by the fact that modern shoe companies are selling footwear which is strikingly similar to the designs of footwear worn by Ancient Indian men and women almost 900 years ago. A recent Twitter thread shows ancient India statues depicting men wearing the same sandals as sold by BATA today.

Twitter impressed by ancient Indian fashion 

The original tweet was shared by V Gopalan who shared a picture of sculpture from an ancient temple in the town of Avudayarkoil in Tamil Nadu. The temple is said to be almost 900 years old. The pictures show that the footwear being worn by the statues are similar to the ones being sold by BATA India today.


