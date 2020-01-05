Company Sells Sandals Worn By Ancient Indian Men 900 Years Ago, Netizens Amazed

Lately, Twitter users have been stunned by the fact that modern shoe companies are selling footwear which is strikingly similar to the designs of footwear worn by Ancient Indian men and women almost 900 years ago. A recent Twitter thread shows ancient India statues depicting men wearing the same sandals as sold by BATA today.

Twitter impressed by ancient Indian fashion

The original tweet was shared by V Gopalan who shared a picture of sculpture from an ancient temple in the town of Avudayarkoil in Tamil Nadu. The temple is said to be almost 900 years old. The pictures show that the footwear being worn by the statues are similar to the ones being sold by BATA India today.

Ancient Indian men were very fashionable centuries back!



They were wearing sandals thousand years back - the same model which BATA INDIA sells today!



Zoom in to the pictures to see the similarity!



Avudayar Koil, TN #IndianHeritage pic.twitter.com/gPeDoXOor7 — V Gopalan (@TheGopalan) January 4, 2020

Wearing heels 1400 yrs back! Kailasanathar Temple, Kanchi pic.twitter.com/8KzlQQKdev — The PAIN Doctor🇮🇳 (@praveshkanthed) January 4, 2020



Read: Shoe Satyagraha: IIM Bengaluru Defy Section 144, Use Footwear To Register CAA Protest

Read: Lisa Haydon's 'footwear' Analogy Explaining Single, Married Or With Children Life Is True

Some hundred years ago, Indian women were even using High heeled footwears. And the West thinks its their fashion statement pic.twitter.com/p67cHkeOaj — Hugo Stiglitz🇮🇳 (@crawling_hills) January 4, 2020

also there is a case of keeping hunting knife...similar to holster..for pistol.. today...



i have read somewhere, that when the Rome was not formed and even before the Athens come into existence, Kashi had already reached to its greatness. #OldestContinousLivingCity — India My Religion (@aloksom) January 4, 2020



Read: Deepika Padukone Dons The Best Style There Is In Footwear And These Pictures Are Proof

Read: Alia Bhatt's Enviable Designer Footwears Will Surely Leave Her Fans Swooning