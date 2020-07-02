10-year-old Bags Guinness World Record For Solving 196 Math Problems In One Minute | Watch

A 10-year old from the United Kingdom has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for solving 196 math problems within one minute. Nadub Gill, from the Longmoor Primary school, participated in a challenge under lockdown. However, the elementary school student left everybody stunned after he started solving the problems in lighting speed on his laptop.

According to reports, Times Tables Rockstars, an online math learning app had collaborated with Guinness Book of World Records to find the highest scorer in the test. As it turned out Gill, who took part in the competition voluntarily, managed to finish at the top by solving 96 problems under the stipulated time limit. What was more astounding was the fact that the 'genius' answered all questions correctly.

700 applicants

The online competition which was launched amid lockdown had around 700 applicants but Gill left everyone behind. Speaking about his feat to international media reporters, he asserted that it was like a dream. He then said that he was glad and excited to achieve the title. Later, Craig Glenday, who is the Editor-in-Chief at Guinness World Records said that it was truly minded boggling how the youngsters could blast through so many conversations in such a short time. He added that it was a real test of mental and physical dexterity and it’s a pleasure to welcome Nadub to the GWR family.

Meanwhile, a boy from Malaysia made another creatively intriguing record. Mohammed Abelhameed Mohammed Muqbel from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia broke the record for building the tallest stack of eggs ever and getting it to stay for at least five seconds. With ‘high concentration, patience and practice’, the 20-year-old not only bagged the title but also left several internet users impressed. In the caption, the Guinness World Records wrote, “The most eggs stacked is 3 and was achieved by Mohammed Abelhameed Mohammed Muqbel”.

