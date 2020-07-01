BLACKPINK Makes Three Guinness World Records With 'How You Like That' MV, Beats BTS

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has held several records when it comes to streaming. Their MV DDU-DU has been watched over 1.2 billion times on Youtube. The ballad MV Whistle has received over 500 million views. Yet again, their latest MV How You Like That has made not one but three records since its release last week. BLACKPINK is now crowned with three titles.

BLACKPINK breaks new records-

BLACKPINK’s fandom is known by the name Blinks and the fandom didn’t even miss a blink when it comes to streaming. The peppy K-pop music video, which is shot with several aesthetics and themes has been viewed several times by fans as per reports. The streaming game of Blinks proved to be strong again. The group managed to achieve three titles namely, Most viewed music video on YouTube in 24 hours, Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group, and Most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, which is a massive feat for the group all at once. The records have been added to the Guinness World Records book.

BLACKPINK breaks records-

BLACKPINK gained 86.3 million YouTube views in a matter of 24 hours. The record was officially recognised by YouTube. How You Like That marks the comeback of the four-member girl group with Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo. Fans of the group have waited for over a year after their last MV Kill This Love was released. The above records were held by the septet band BTS before BLACKPINK managed to out-do their Korean counterparts. The earlier record of BTS stood at a whopping 74.6 million views in less than 24 hours from release. It was for the MV Boy With Luv.

BLACKPINK is reportedly the only girl group with a massive following as similar to BTS. The group debuted in 2016 and since then have been delivering hits like Playing with Fire and As if it's your last. The group performed in Coachella 2019 as well. BLACKPINK also boasts of having singers, rappers, and dancers all in one. Coming back to How You Like That, the group donned ‘boss avatars’, crisp choreography, and eye-catching attires as per many fans.

Watch the MV here-

